HeliMods takes off from Caloundra

IT'S a sunny weekday and with the exception of a couple of light aircraft doing circuits, little is happening in the sleepy Caloundra airport. But inside the large grey HeliMods hangar just off the taxiway, it's a hive of activity.

A young aircraft engineer is putting the finishing touches to a 3D computer design of an oxygen tank holder that will soon be installed in a helicopter parked on the hangar floor.

Next to the helicopter, a range of other custom-made parts are arrayed ready to transform the aircraft into something capable of a range of tasks including rescues and medical evacuations.

Founded in 2002 by Will Shrapnel, a direct descendant of British army officer Henry Shrapnel who invented the long-range artillery shell, HeliMods is a rapidly-growing $10 million aerospace business in the middle of a region better known for its sun, surf and fishing.

Shrapnel, a fourth-generation Sunshine Coaster whose grandfather was one of the pioneer developers of Buderim Ginger, grew up with a fascination for flying and machinery.

"I spent a lot of time with my dad as a boy building remote control aircraft," Shrapnel recalls. "I just had this interest in complex machinery."

Despite winning a scholarship to study aeronautical engineering at the Australian Defence Academy, Shrapnel soon realised the military life was not for him.

"My passion was working with my hands and I didn't feel this was the right fit for me," Shrapnel says. "I suppose I went on a bit of a soul-searching journey after that, getting work as a crewmen on fishing boats in New Zealand or factory work.

"I kept my interest in aviation and because the money on the fishing boats was pretty good I could afford to get my helicopter pilot's licence."

Later he completed a double degree in engineering and business from the University of Queensland.

HeliMods founder Will Shrapnel at Caloundra airport. Picture: Lachie Millard

"I learnt on the trawler how to stay away for a long time," he says. "I would bring my textbooks and do my assignments while on board."

Returning to the Sunshine Coast, Shrapnel picked up a job as an aircraft fitter at local helicopter maintenance company Helicentre. "I was a young bloke prepared to do what ever work I could get," he says.

When Helicentre got a backlog of work, Shrapnel's bosses encouraged him to set up a smaller operation that could handle the projects they couldn't. "That's how HeliMods started," Shrapnel explains. "The Helicentre owners invested $5000 and I put in another $5000, which basically just bought me some software and office furniture."

The young businessman, who claims his inventive ancestor handed down good entrepreneurial genes, soon set about changing the way the helicopter repairs and modifications were done.

Previously most work involved hand-making a part or other component, a time consuming and costly exercise. Shrapnel was an early adopter of Computer Assisted Design (CAD) technology, digital lathes and 3D printers and that allowed part to be manufactured more efficiently and the designs stored for future use.

"I was one of the first in the industry to use 3D design tools, outside of the aircraft manufacturers," he says. "In fact when I started the company, investing in such technology was discouraged."

The company now uses virtual reality to show clients what the finished helicopter interior will look like and makes everything from specialist flooring and stretcher harnesses to control boxes and switches.

HeliMods soon started to pick up big government contracts for helicopter modifications around Australia. Shrapnel says Australia is unique in that every state maintains a fairly large fleet of helicopters that are used for everything from police surveillance to medevacs.

Every helicopter needs to be modified for its particular use, whether that involves adding stretchers, oxygen tanks or a police communication panel.

"We are in the best spot for a company like ours," he says.

"Australia is a federation and the states are spread out over a large area so the helicopters have to be able to be used for multiple purposes."

HeliMods hangar at Caloundra airport on the Sunshine Coast.

He says Helimods expanded rapidly about five years ago when state governments started to purchase a range of more technologically advanced aircraft, such as the AgustaWestland AW 139.

"That is a $15 million helicopter that can require a modification costing more than a $1 million," he says.

"That is when we really moved ahead as a business because of the high design standards required for such an aircraft."

Shrapnel has big plans to expand the company over the next five years and recently opened an office in Vancouver to chase more business in North America.

He particularly has his eye on the huge fleet of helicopter operated by the US Coast Guard. "With our global expansion we hope to have turnover of about $100 million within five years," he says.

He says HeliMods is proof that Australia can do advanced manufacturing effectively, and do it in a regional centre.

It's a job that also has taken him all over the world. One of his most unusual projects was modifying a helicopter for the BBC so it could transport orang-utans back into the Borneo jungle as part of a David Attenborough documentary.

"I attached GoPros to the cages and was flown into the middle of the jungle," he says. "When people say manufacturing in Australia is dying, I don't agree. Australia has great opportunities in manufacturing, particularly low volume and high value products."

The company has already picked up a swag of awards, including Telstra Queensland Business of the Year. Shrapnel also is the coast's business person of the year for the second time running.

Increasingly he is using the company's location on the Sunshine State as a lure to attract talented staff. He recently purchased a fleet of electric bikes so employees could ride to work.

A recent recruitment drive for graduate engineers, attracted more than 2000 applications from all over the world. "When I was growing up on the Coast, the main industries were fishing and tourism," he says.

"If you wanted to work in aerospace, you had to go overseas or to a capital city. Now you can do it from the Sunshine Coast. This is the sort of company I dreamt of working for when I was kid."

National winners of the Telstra Business Awards will be announced on September 20.