Awards will recognise best in the Bundy business

26th May 2017 3:10 PM
BIG NIGHT: Yale Morgan and Trish Mears enjoy the success of local businesses at last year's awards.
THE Bundaberg Regional Chambers of Commerce will celebrate the best in business and tourism in the region when it hosts this year's Business Excellence Awards.

The awards are the premier business event of the year and are on tomorrow at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Organisers promise it will be a great night, with cocktails, three-course meal and entertainment by Soul City.

This year's major sponsor for the Business of the Year Award is Auswide Bank and Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said it was a great show of support from the bank.

"Auswide Bank is such an iconic local business that now does business around Australia and it is very gratifying that they are sponsoring this year's Business of the Year Award,” Mr Morgan said.

"Auswide certainly backs businesses, as well as the community, and this sponsorship is testament to that support.”

Auswide Bank CEO Martin Barrett said he was delighted the bank was able to support the Bundaberg Chamber's business awards.

"As a bank with its foundations in Bundaberg it is fantastic to support the chamber in recognising the abundance of business talent we have in the region,” Mr Barrett said.

"Business innovation and growth is essential for the region as its implication is jobs growth and economic prosperity.”

Mr Morgan said the awards had been expanded this year to include tourism awards.

"We are delighted that Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism have come on board this year,” Mr Morgan said.

"There are five tourism categories this year to recognise the tremendous part tourism plays in our economy and business community.”

A total of 20 categories will be awarded with one outstanding business being named Auswide Bank Business of the Year:

Judging has been undertaken by independent consultants appointed by Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  auswide bank bundaberg chamber of commerce business awards

