Awards season for the Friendlies

Alan Cooper and Andy Smith with the APHA award Contributed

IT'S award season at The Friendly Society Private Hospital.

The Friendlies was awarded an Australian Private Hospitals Association Award for Excellence in the category of Comprehensive Care and a Studer Group Australian Healthcare Organisation of Distinction.

Friendlies CEO Alan Cooper said the hospital had grown to a 142-bed facility and was ready to launch into the next expansion since being introduced to a framework called Evidence-Based Leadership by Studer Group Australia.

Mr Cooper said staff were humbled to have been nominated and awarded the Studer Group Australian Healthcare Organisation of Distinction.

He said the award couldn't have been achieved through one person alone, but was the effort of the whole organisation.

The Friendlies was also told of its APHA award back in February, but receiving the physical award was delayed due to COVID-19.

Now, it has arrived and is proudly displayed beside the Studer award of excellence.

The APHA award recognises the Friendlie's commitment to co-ordinated delivery of the total health care required by a patient.