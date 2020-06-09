Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alan Cooper and Andy Smith with the APHA award
Alan Cooper and Andy Smith with the APHA award Contributed
Health

Awards season for the Friendlies

9th Jun 2020 7:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S award season at The Friendly Society Private Hospital.

The Friendlies was awarded an Australian Private Hospitals Association Award for Excellence in the category of Comprehensive Care and a Studer Group Australian Healthcare Organisation of Distinction.

Friendlies CEO Alan Cooper said the hospital had grown to a 142-bed facility and was ready to launch into the next expansion since being introduced to a framework called Evidence-Based Leadership by Studer Group Australia.

Mr Cooper said staff were humbled to have been nominated and awarded the Studer Group Australian Healthcare Organisation of Distinction.

He said the award couldn't have been achieved through one person alone, but was the effort of the whole organisation.
The Friendlies was also told of its APHA award back in February, but receiving the physical award was delayed due to COVID-19.

Now, it has arrived and is proudly displayed beside the Studer award of excellence.

The APHA award recognises the Friendlie's commitment to co-ordinated delivery of the total health care required by a patient.

Alan Cooper accepting the award from Michele Dobe of Studer Group Australasia.
Alan Cooper accepting the award from Michele Dobe of Studer Group Australasia. Contributed
friendly society private hospital
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg marine scientist honoured with OAM

        premium_icon Bundaberg marine scientist honoured with OAM

        News CHIEF scientist Col Limpus has dedicated decades of his life to preserving our marine environment, and now that dedication has been rewarded.

        • 9th Jun 2020 7:20 AM
        Teen's one punch led to steel plates in mate: court

        premium_icon Teen's one punch led to steel plates in mate: court

        News “Jail is not out of the question, it was a serious, violent attack"

        Wildlife rescue organisation needs cages

        premium_icon Wildlife rescue organisation needs cages

        News Rescue group Bundy Wild Matters is calling out to the community to bring in their...

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones