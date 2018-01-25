Awards recognise outstanding hospital workers

THE dedication, innovation and achievements of our region's hospital employees has been highlighted ahead of Australia Day.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's annual Australia Day Awards ceremonies were held yesterday, with 23 individuals and teams presented with medals and a further 12 with certificates of appreciation.

"It's a real honour to be able to present these awards on behalf of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board to our wonderful staff, and thank them for their great contributions to local healthcare,” Board chair Peta Jamieson said.

Operational services manager Grant Poke was recognised for his outstanding leadership during adverse weather events last year.

Mr Poke kept Bundaberg Hospital functional when weather impacted the facility, particularly ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

He provided strong leadership of his team and set an example by personally cleaning and drying many offices. His efforts minimised the impact of these weather events on his fellow staff, some of whom were personally affected.

Another recipient was Jan-Adele Hotz, who helped to reduce the incidences of pressure injuries and falls throughout Wide Bay in her role as the Mundubbera Director of Nursing.

Ms Hotz has also led the way in consumer engagement by involving members of her community, encouraging them to contribute and working with them so their ideas are heard.

WBHHS Chief Executive Adrian Pennington said he was thrilled there was a record number of nominations this year.

"Each and every day, our clinical and non-clinical staff should be proud of what they do to serve our local communities,” Mr Pennington said.

"Our Australia Day medals recognise those members of our team who have really gone above and beyond the call of duty.

"I want to congratulate all those people who were awarded for their efforts, as well as the rest of our staff who work hard every day to care for our patients.”

Recipients were as follows:

MARYBOROUGH

. 7 medal recipients, including Ward 3 Nurse Unit Manager Kym Pointon and Mental Health Inpatient Unit Nurse Unit Manager Margaret Gibson (stories and photos attached)

HERVEY BAY

. 9 medal recipients, including Hervey Bay ICU Nurse Unit Manager Christine Jennings and local hospital volunteer Trish Hummerston (stories and photos attached)

. 2 certificate recipients

BUNDABERG

. 8 medal recipients, including Operational Services Manager Grant Poke (story and photo attached)

. 3 certificate recipients

RURAL FACILITIES

. 3 medal recipients including Mundubbera MPHS Nurse Unit Manager Jan-Adele Hotz (story and photo attached).

. 7 certificate recipients

Media, please note: Two teams that have offices in several locations accepted awards in Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg, but are still considered to have been awarded one medal overall.