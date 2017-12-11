Awards for veterans in workplaces

TIME is running out for businesses to nominate for the inaugural Prime Minister's Veterans' Employment Awards.

The awards will recognise Australian businesses which employ veterans as well as former Australian Defence Force personnel making significant contributions to their workplace.

The winners will be announced at a gala award ceremony in Canberra attended by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Veterans' Affairs Minister Dan Tehan said the awards celebrated the skills and talents former ADF personnel brought to a job as well as promoting the Australian businesses that were employing veterans.

"I strongly encourage Australian businesses of all sizes to nominate for an award and help honour the service and sacrifice of the men and women who defend our nation by celebrating their ongoing contribution to the Australian community,” Mr Tehan said.

Nominations close on December 22. To enter visit www.veteransemployment. gov.au.