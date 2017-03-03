Awards for small business

BUNDBAERG business can now get their entries in for the 25gth annual Telstra Business Awards.

Telstra's Paul Tyler said the awards celebrate the achievements and entrepreneurial spirit of Australia's best businesses and charities and were part of the company's commitment to helping small and medium businesses to thrive.

"Small and medium businesses make a huge contribution to our local communities and national economy. They drive growth and deliver jobs to millions of Australians,” he said.

Entrants are rigorously assessed against criteria including: financials, vision, technology and innovation, risk mitigation, resilience, social impact, inclusion and ethical work practices. The entry process in itself can take up to 30 hours to complete, so it is recommended businesses plan accordingly.

Entries close on Thursday, March 16. Find out more at www.telstrabusiness awards.com/nominate.