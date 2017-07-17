Awarding time for our unsung heroes

DO YOU know a local unsung hero who deserves recognition?

Nominations for the QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards have opened.

Judges are wanting to hear about police, paramedics, SES crew, local paid and unpaid firefighters and other frontline and public services representatives who have helped keep our community safe or worked to improve the lives of others.

Last year's awards saw 12 people from the Fraser Coast nominated and 10 each from the Sunshine Coast and Cairns; eight from the Gold Coast; seven from Townsville; five from Ipswich; three each from Bundaberg, Gladstone and Gympie; and two nominees from Mackay, Rockhampton and Toowoomba.

Murgon's Cameron Bond, Gladstone's Kaitlyn Read, Ipswich's Andrew Plint and Brisbane's Peta Jordan, Selena Wool, Ian Ogborne, Beau Hanlon and Karen Perry were all recognised in 2016 for going "above and beyond the call of duty”.

QBANK CEO Mike Currie said the awards were an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Queenslanders who "devote their lives to bettering their communities and helping others in need, without asking for anything in return”.

"It's the police officer who has intervened in a dangerous domestic violence situation, the SES workers saving people from deadly floodwaters, the firefighters bike riding across the country to raise funds for burns victims and the young lifeguard that saved a child from drowning,” Mr Currie said.

"The awards allow Queenslanders to put the spotlight on the selfless individuals who help make our state great.

"In 2017 we are asking Queenslanders: 'If you don't nominate your hero, who will'?”

The categories are Achievement, Ownership, Dedication, Working Together (team category), Excellence and the Young Everyday Heroes award.

Winners receive $1000 with $1000 donated to a charity of each award recipient's choice.

The Young Everyday Heroes award winner will receive a $500 bursary to assist with equipment costs for their emergency services training participation.

Seven officials from the health, police and emergency service sectors will assess award applications.

They will look at each nominee's professional commitment and community dedication through fundraising and charity work, supporting the vulnerable or disadvantaged, mentoring and leadership or spreading community awareness.

Nominations close on Friday, September 1 and winners will be announced on Friday, October 20.

To nominate your everyday hero go to www.qbank.com.au/community-proud/everyday-heroes-awards

- NewsRegional