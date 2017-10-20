Awarded for innovative build

Kieran Gibson, who accepted the award on behalf of his team, with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Kieran Gibson, who accepted the award on behalf of his team, with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

AGNES Water's very own Gibson Building took out Wide Bay Home of the Year at the 2017 Housing Industry Association Awards this month.

The awards recognise building and design excellence and are known for 'raising the bar' in contemporary design, construction, innovation and housing technology.

Shadow housing and public works minister and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett presented Kieran Gibson of Gibson Building with the prestigious honour at the annual housing awards cocktail function on the Sunshine Coast.

"I couldn't be more proud of the Burnett-based company,” Mr Bennett said.

"Gibson Building took out the 2017 Wide Bay Home of the Year with a superbly designed and custom-built home in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.”

The judges described the project as "unique and innovative, utilising new methods of design and engineering to deliver a striking three-level beach home with in-ground pool and tennis court”.

Adding: "With ocean views, a 3x3m solid pivot door and all the high-end finishes, this home is exquisite throughout.”

Mr Bennett said it was an amazing achievement to beat out some "fierce” competition.