FAMILY: Twin Sisters Peta and Reg Grew surfing at the Boat Channel in Lennox Head. Photo Natalie Grono
News

Award-winning snapper focuses on our women surfers

18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
AWARD-WINNING photographer Natalie Grono is presenting her next exhibition on the Northern Rivers.

The local photographer is the winner of the 2015 Olive Cotton Award for photographic portraiture and The People's Choice Award winner of the National Portrait Prize 2015, and has held exhibitions in Lithuania and Sydney.

Natalie's work in this exhibit explores the photo documentation of the females who surf in Lennox Head.

'The female surfing community of this small town is increasingly flourishing," Natalie said.

 

Court and Nell. Photo Natalie Grono
"One can explore the rite of passage and sisterhood that ranges from grandmothers, mothers, daughters, sisters and friends."

A two-year project in the making, this exhibit focuses on the females in the community and the landscapes and waves that unite them.

 

Mother and daughter Jenna and Juniper Harper at Seven Mile Beach Lennox Head. Photo Natalie Grono
There are 18 printed images in black and white as well as a select few colour images and a digital projection featuring many more portraits that have been made.

"Since picking up my first camera in the late 90s I am blessed to have pursued a wonderful career in something I am so passionate about," Natalie said.

 

TOGETHER: Local surfers gather outside Lennox Street. Photo Natalie Grono
"Photography has taken me to breathtaking places and led me to meet a plethora of fantastic humans.

"With a background in photojournalism and fine art, I approach each assignment with a unique and attentive aptitude to try and capture different elements of the story I am trying to tell."

The exhibition runs from September 26 until October 21, in conjunction with displays from Kathleen Browne and Narelle Bretherton, at the Northern Rivers Community Gallery in Ballina.

Narelle's realist paintings attempt to preserve some of original dwellings of early Lennox Head. The paintings evoke nostalgic sense of place.

Kathleen's work captures the subtle, often overlooked, hidden patterns and landscapes on the walls and fences in Lennox Head.

Everyone is welcome to the opening on September 27, from 5.30.

