Award-winning education

EDUCATION FOR EVERYONE: Professor Kate Ames (centre) with Vice-chancellor Nick Klomp and Provost Professor Helen Huntly, from CQUniversity.

A TEACHING professor was presented with a prestigious award for her efforts in filling the gap in distance education.

CQUniveristy’s Professor Kate Ames received an award for teaching excellence, in the humanities and the arts field.

The university professor, who teaches a number of Bundaberg based students online, said she has been teaching distance-ed students since the 90s.

“So much has changed, particularly technology which has increased the ability of students to access staff and materials,” Ms Ames said.

“I have completed most of my study by distance, so I’ve always been conscious to ensure those students who aren’t able to come to class receive the best possible education.”

Despite CQUniversity providing on-campus facilities throughout Queensland, the tertiary school has quickly developed a reputation for its distance education curriculum.

CQUniversity Provost Professor Helen Huntly said Ms Ames was passionate about making education accessible for everyone.

“Kate is an award-winning pedagogical innovator who enhances student learning, develops teaching teams by supporting her peers as a proactive leader and mentor, and leads innovative online development that increases opportunity for study at a time of significant change for the tertiary sector in Australia,” Ms Huntly said.

“She has taught more than 7000 students, many from low socio-economic backgrounds and most studying in isolation via distance education, due to CQUniversity’s reputation as a distance education provider.

Recipients received awards across seven categories, at the Australian Awards For University Teaching event, in Canberra this week.

For the full list of winners, visit universitiesaustralia.edu.au.