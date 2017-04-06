Award-winning country artist heads to Bundy

Karin Page will be playing at the CWA Hall this weekend.

IF YOU love your country, blues and roots you are going to want to head to the CWA Hall this weekend.

Award-winning country-blues-roots musician Karin Page is set to perform alongside Brendan Nawrocki and Graham Howle.

The 2016 Toyota Star Maker winner, WA Country Music Awards winner and CMC Music Awards nominee, Page has recently released her new single Still Got You, and has embarked on a 18-date tour of Queensland.

Upbeat and irresistibly catchy, her latest single is the perfect slice of folk pop, dressed up in her favourite embellishments of rootsy grooves and a dusty twang.

Page's nomadic lifestyle has deeply affected her music, which now bears all the character of the endless Australian road.

She took out Female Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year at the 2017 WA Country Music Awards.

Check out her music on Sunday, April 9, at Bundaberg CWA Hall from 7pm.

Find out more information at the website www.karinpage.com.