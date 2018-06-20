Award winning butchery is up for grabs in the Burnett

AFTER 25 years of supplying the best meat in town, Mundubbera Butchering company owners Robyn and Tim Duggan are hanging up their aprons.

Listed earlier this week on the Raine and Horne website, the company is well recognised and has claimed more than six state and a national title for its sausages and wursts.

It was only two years ago when the Butchering company celebrated 100 years of selling high quality meat on October 3.

Looking back at two decades in the business, Mr Duggan said a highlight for him was when the shop turned 100 and winning the sausage titles.

"It's been a great business to us, we've put our kids through boarding school and university," he said.

"It's a good solid business and being here in the Mundubbera community has just been great.

BUTCHER FOR SALE: Raine & Horne's Graham Lohse with Mundubbera Butchering company owner Tim Duggan. Philippe Coquerand

Mr Duggan said he couldn't have done it without his staff, wife and customers.

"Working with a lot of wonderful staff, our loyal customers, that's been the reason we keep coming back everyday," he said.

"It's going to be emotional when it sells, but you've got to move on."

Over the last 25 years Mr Duggan said it's been quite challenging owning a business.

"I enjoy the challenges of business, things change and you have to move with the times and change with them," he said.

Mr Duggan said the one thing they pride themselves on is making their meat stand out.

"We have always concentrated on having a quality product, we do everything we can to ensure the meat is tender," he said.

"As far as the sausages go, my wife has to take the credit for it, she experiments with a lot of different flavoured combinations and we try the sausages, we make them up and we try them with the staff first and then cook some up and take them to the streets.

"There's been some wild and wonderful concoctions come up that have been very successful and it's a lot of fun."

Mr Duggan doesn't see himself retiring just yet.

"I couldn't retire completely, we'd like to do a bit of travelling," he said.

For enquiries, phone Graham Lohse on 0429654804.