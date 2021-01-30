Menu
News

Award-winning band to play at CQ festival

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 12:08 PM | Updated: 2:56 PM
Multi-award winning band Blues Arcadia is set to perform at the main stage at Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

The three-time Australian blues Music Award winners and Australian Roots Music Award nominees combine a unique sound with Chicago, Memphis, Stax and Motown blues.

Blues Arcadia is made up of vocalist Alan Boyle, guitarist Chris Harvey, bass player Jeremy Klysz, keys Paula Girvan and drums Casper Hall.

The blues band has received critical acclaim, receiving praise from The Australian Weekend Review and Sunday Mail.

4ZZZ's Mark Doherty also had high praise for the band.

"This is what a 21st century blues band should sound like - a howling celebration of what it is to make music now," he said.

The band reached a #5 debut on the AIR independent Charts plus a #1 debut on the Australian blues and Roots Airplay Charts.

Performing at venues and festivals along the east coast of Australia, Blues Arcadia have forged a national reputation by injecting fresh new energy.

