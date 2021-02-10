Award nominee founder’s criminal past goes unchecked

A former real estate agent whose community group was nominated for two Australia Day awards did not have to disclose that she had been sentenced to jail for misusing the bond money of several tenants, according to Sunshine Coast Council.

Anita Breen posted photos of her group's nominations in the 2021 Sunshine Coast Council Australia Day Awards to the Sunshine Coast Kindness Pandemic social media page last month.

The Sunshine Coast Kindness Pandemic was nominated for the community group award, which is sponsored by the Sunshine Coast Daily, and for the outstanding achievement award.

The Sunshine Coast Kindness Pandemic's nomination for outstanding achievement.

A council spokeswoman on Monday said background checks were conducted on only award recipients rather than all nominees or employees of nominated organisations.

"The Sunshine Coast Australia Day Awards is a community awards program where nominees are nominated by fellow community members / groups," the spokeswoman said.

"As a part of the nomination process, two referees must be provided."

Anita Margaret Humphreys, who now uses her maiden name Breen, was in 2018 sentenced to three months in jail suspended for 12 months for her conduct as director of Sippy Downs real estate company Terreno Management.

Today Show host Tim Davies interviews Anita Humphreys, nee Breen, about the Sunshine Coast Kindness Pandemic.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court in 2018 heard an investigation by the Office of Fair Trading found Humphreys had mismanaged payments to clients, failed to pay rent to property owners and failed to lodge rental bonds, instead using the money for other purposes including paying business costs.

The court heard her actions led to a $121,728 shortfall in the Terreno Management trust account.

Humphreys pleaded guilty to two counts each of acting as an unlicensed property agent, wrongful conversion of trust moneys and false accounts as an agent.

She was given a suspended sentence, fined $60,000 and disqualified from holding a real estate agent licence for 10 years, with convictions recorded.

Court documents reveal Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal member Michael Howe in January last year ordered Humphreys pay $268,275.34 in compensation for financial loss relating to the 2018 matter.

Ms Breen said her convictions had caused a lot of pain in her life and had nothing to do with the Sunshine Coast Kindness Pandemic.

She said they weren't the motivation behind her wanting to create the local branch of the national campaign.

"I was stood down during the pandemic and I wanted to do something to help," Ms Breen said.

Anita Margaret Humphreys, nee Breen, is presented with a $1000 grant on The Today Show in September last year.

The Today Show in September last year interviewed Ms Breen as she was presented with a $1000 grant from Bakers Delight to use towards her community group.

The group, which relies on the generosity of several volunteers and businesses, has organised meals for healthcare workers, treats for emergency service personnel, held charity auctions, provided food for those in need and rallied for donations to opportunity shops.

"I'm the one who set the group up but there's hundreds of people involved," Ms Breen said.

She said the group's biggest project last year was organising headbands for healthcare workers to help relieve the pressure of wearing a mask for prolonged periods.

She said she now worked for an airport transfer company and carried the headbands with her in case any passengers were in need.

Ms Breen's group is one of two operating in the region under the name Sunshine Coast Kindness Pandemic.

The national campaign did not indicate whether they were aware of her criminal past.