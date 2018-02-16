Avon calling no more comes as shock to Bundy reps

FEELING LOST: Bundaberg's Denise Reid is upset that Avon will close their Australia and New Zealand operations at the end of the year.

FEELING LOST: Bundaberg's Denise Reid is upset that Avon will close their Australia and New Zealand operations at the end of the year. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE closing of Avon's Australia and New Zealand operations has come as a shock to many, but for Bundaberg woman Denise Reid, it will also be a sad ending to the social side of her career as an Avon lady.

Mrs Reid has been selling Avon for almost seven years and is feeling somewhat annoyed after receiving the news from a second-hand source yesterday that the multinational company will be closing its doors to Australian customers.

"I feel a little lost, to be honest, I really enjoyed being an Avon representative because it was not only a source of pocket money for me but a social outlet as well,” she said.

"I found out yesterday afternoon from one of my customers. They said they didn't want to be the bearer of bad news and they felt sorry for me because I hadn't heard yet.”

Mrs Reid said the company had sent her an email but she hadn't checked her inbox until after everyone else had heard about it.

"I had noticed there was a little less giving and a little more taking from the company,” Mrs Reid said.

"Things were getting tighter and there weren't as many incentives but I really enjoyed the company.”

Mrs Reid said she would try to find another job to fill the gap Avon's closure is set to leave in her life.

"I don't know what I'll do, I've never even thought about working for another company and I may not do anything because it's not a life-changing event for me but I'm just upset about it,” she said.

Mrs Reid said she had been notified that last orders for Avon products must be submitted by May 2 and deliveries were usually made five days after an order was placed.

"Avon were always quite clear on the fact that I wasn't employed by them but was an independent representative and I'll be visiting my customers next week to talk to them about the closure,” she said.

"I never had any issues with products arriving damaged or anything like that and most of the time if the products were in the catalogue, they were available to be purchased.

"I was very proud to be an Avon representative and I'm going to miss the work and the products, especially the skincare range.”

Mrs Reid said she'd have to stock up on her most loved Avon items and would have to fall back on her seniors' ballroom dancing classes to satisfy her social appetite from now on.