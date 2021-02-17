AVOID AREA: Two in critical condition after serious crash

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened just after 12pm. Photo: Bev Lacey.

Paramedics have been called to a "serious" vehicle and motorcycle crash in Bundaberg East.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people have been assessed, two of which are in a critical condition.

The third patient, a female with chest injuries, has been take to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened at 12.10pm.

QAS advised the community to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, more to come.