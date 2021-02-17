AVOID AREA: Two in critical condition after serious crash
Paramedics have been called to a "serious" vehicle and motorcycle crash in Bundaberg East.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people have been assessed, two of which are in a critical condition.
The third patient, a female with chest injuries, has been take to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
The incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened at 12.10pm.
QAS advised the community to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, more to come.