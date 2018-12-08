Avocados a smash hit for Bundaberg

SMASHING: Beau Jackson, Cr Jack Dempsey and AustChilli group director Trent De Paoli are all smiles displaying the newest AvoFresh product. Demographer Bernard Salt will be in Bundaberg next week for the Hinkler Innovation Series breakfast.

SMASHING: Beau Jackson, Cr Jack Dempsey and AustChilli group director Trent De Paoli are all smiles displaying the newest AvoFresh product. Demographer Bernard Salt will be in Bundaberg next week for the Hinkler Innovation Series breakfast. Katie Hall

WITH Bundaberg producing 50 per cent of Queensland's avocados, it's no wonder a local business is making strong moves on the market.

Next week the Hinkler Innovation Series breakfast will be held, where demographer Bernard Salt, who popularised the term "smashed avo” will present a year-end update on the Bundaberg economy.

In the lead-up to the event, local company AustChilli released its first production run for a miniature single serve of their AvoFresh product.

Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey said despite the stigma of the smashed avo and the millennials that order them, Bundaberg was an affordable place to have your smashed avocado and a home, too.

"Our housing affordability combined with the many opportunities available in a wide range of industries are just two of the many reasons our region is such a great location to live, work, play and invest,” Cr Dempsey said.

"To welcome Mr Salt to the region, a number of cafes will be serving smashed avocado as their weekly special at rates more affordable than the dishes served in metropolitan areas.

"This will highlight our enviable paddock to plate position.” Alowishus Delicious, Nourish Cafe and City Elements will be taking part in the smashed avocado special.

AustChilli group director Trent De Paoli wants to let the world know how good the Bundaberg region is for growing avocados.

His AvoFresh product is sold in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, hong Kong and Malaysia.

"The Bundaberg region has the widest production window for avocado in Australia, with the highest consistency of quality and availability,” Mr De Paoli said.

"AvoFresh is the first product of its kind in the world and its popularity is growing by the day.”

For tickets to the Hinkler Innovation Series breakfast on Thursday December 13 go to

https://bit.ly/2QjL82k