ONLY ORGANIC: Amy and Bec's children Charlie and Bodhi are the inspiration behind the label.
Fashion & Beauty

Avocado seeds and turmeric used in children's clothing label

Sarah Dionysius
by
10th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
AVOCADO seeds, turmeric and mustard; it sounds like the ingredients list for a tasty meal but these items are being used by Coast "mumpreneurs" in their new clothing range.

Creators of the children's label YEM Child, Amy Roberts and Rebecca Horsey, said they wanted to produce clothing that was not only good quality but also ethical, sustainable and chemical free.

Ms Horsey said to ensure toxins and plastic fibres weren't washed into waterways, YEM Child chooses only organic natural fabrics and plant-based dyes.

"We only use organic cotton and hemp fabrics so that any micro fibres which are washed down the drain during washing aren't going to harm our local waterways or oceans like synthetic fibres do," she said.

"Our dyes are also plant based which is safe for the environment."

The pair have been experimenting with different materials and ways to dye their clothes and test out the durability with their own children.

"We have endless fun dyeing our garments with household items such as avocado seeds, turmeric and mustard etc," said Ms Roberts.

"Micro plastics and chemicals used by the fashion industry are extremely detrimental to the health of our planet.

"It's oceans, it's animals and all people. Ethical and sustainable fashion will increase."

Ms Horsey said it was difficult to make a massive impact, unless brands such as theirs, helped educate and bring awareness.

"There are definitely signs that people are buying less and buying better quality," she said.

"It seems unthinkable that cheap, mass-produced fast fashion will disappear, however, changes have to happen, in order for our planet to thrive. Sustainable and ethical fashion is our future."

To help support YEM Child visit https://pozible.com/ project/apparel-as-nature- intended-yemchild-1.

