Aldi has been successful in its application to change its carparking at its Avoca site. Photo: Paul Donaldson
News

Avoca Aldi’s carparking change

Chris Burns
12th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
ALDI Avoca’s application to improve a commercial precinct link between its site and Sugarland Gardens Retirement Village has been approved.

The granted approval will mean an extra 12 carparks, changes to fencing, and a realignment of the footpath between the retirement village and its site in 123 Takalvan St.

The Bundaberg Regional Council has agreed to Aldi’s proposal to make minor changes to the sites, which is also owned by Churches of Christ in Qld.

A council planner initially had concerns, but was satisfied in the applicants’s response addressing these. The document said council officers supported a commercial precinct connection between the Aldi site and the retirement village, but there may be changes to traffic flow.

The document said the proposal might technically extend beyond the Aldi site, which could potentially cause future issues.

