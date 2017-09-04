Aviation students take to the sky at Bundy airport

PRACTICE RUN: Pascal Lunsford, Leslie Low, Brett Craig, Ben Bishop, Ben Trapp and Michelle Christensen give instructor Shannon Sokera a flying lesson of their own.

BUNDABERG aviation students took to the air for the first time for a crucial component of their degree.

CQUniversity aviation lecturer Ron Bishop said about a dozen students undertaking a Bachelor of Aviation took the opportunity to complete up to 20 hours of practical flight training from Bundaberg Airport.

Mr Bishop said the flight training was delivered by instructors from Air Queensland who came to Bundaberg especially for the training, which conformed with the syllabus of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority and the Recreational Aviation Australia.

"For many of the students this was their first major exposure to that intensity of flight training, including take-offs, landings, circuits, emergency procedures, navigation and flying into clouds,” he said.

"Bundaberg Airport is an ideal place for flight training as it is relatively quiet and the nearby terrain is very flat.

"Students are aspiring to careers as diverse as aviation management, passenger services, Royal Flying Doctors Service, LifeFlight, seaplanes, search and rescue, and even fire bombing.”