Avenell Heights theft the latest in recent Bundy spate

Bundaberg police are appealing for information to help find a motorbike which was stolen from Avenell Heights.

Between December 29 and December 30, 2020, the unregistered motorcycle was stolen from Tadgell Court.

It is described as a Honda off-road CRF 150, white and red in colour.

The bike has the number '88' on the front handlebars which is not shown in the photo.

If you do have information in relation to the stolen motorcycle, contact police and quote QP2002672934.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by visiting crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or by calling 1800 333 000.

Last week Detective Acting Sergeant Brendan Smith from Bundaberg police revealed there had been a spike in thefts over the festive period.

More stories

ZERO TOLERANCE: Arrests, 14 liquor ban notices around Bundy

TRAGIC: 'Worst possible news on the last day of the year'

LOCK UP: Bundy's spike in thieving over festive season