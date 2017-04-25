Avenell Heights teen reported missing

MISSING: Police are seeking public assistance to locate 16-year-old Skye-Leigh Heit who was reported missing from Avenell Heights on April 22.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate 16-year-old Skye-Leigh Heit who was reported missing from Avenell Heights on April 22.

Skye-Leigh was last seen at 1pm leaving a Deegun Court address on foot.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, 160cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.

Skye-Leigh was last seen wearing a black or pink T-shirt, orange thongs, pink and purple striped white shorts, and was carrying a blue wallet.

Anyone who sees Skye-Leigh or who knows of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.