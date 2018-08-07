Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The site of an avalanche at Mt Hotham on August 8 last year.
The site of an avalanche at Mt Hotham on August 8 last year.
Weather

Avalanche warning issued after bumper snowfall

7th Aug 2018 11:29 AM

AN AVALANCHE alert has been issued in Victoria's alps after a record-breaking season in the state's snowfields.

It comes after a massive snowfall at resorts including Mt Hotham and Falls Creek, with more than 20cm of snow recorded at Mt Buller in the past 24 hours - and still falling.

 

The site of an avalanche at Mt Hotham on August 8 last year.
The site of an avalanche at Mt Hotham on August 8 last year.


Mt Hotham yesterday announced that its snow season would be extended until October 7 after the resort's June snow base depth exceeded measured totals since 1993.

Falls Creek has recorded 24cm of fresh powder overnight, with a further 25cm of snow expected tomorrow.

Its average snow depth is currently 141cm.

Authorities have warned back-country skiers, snowboarders and hikers of considerable avalanche risk on some terrain in back-country alpine areas after recent heavy snowfall onto an existing firm base of snow, along with cold temperatures and strong winds.

Drew Jolowicz enjoying fresh turns at Mt Hotham last month. Picture: Chris Hocking
Drew Jolowicz enjoying fresh turns at Mt Hotham last month. Picture: Chris Hocking

 

Ski resorts will be undertaking avalanche control work to minimise any hazards within.

Motorists have also been told to take care while driving, stay on main roads and observe any road closures.

Last year, a small avalanche occurred on the slopes at Mt Hotham, triggering a warning from authorities. No one was injured.

An avalanche on Mt Bogong tragically killed two experienced snowboarders in 2014 after a slab of snow and ice 30m wide and more than a foot thick ripped from the mountain.

- For more information on staying safe in the snow, go to snowsafe.org.au

avalanche snow victoria victorrian alps warning weather

Top Stories

    The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    premium_icon The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    News TONIGHT'S Oz Lotto has jackpotted to $70 million - which is clearly nothing to be sneezed at.

    • 7th Aug 2018 12:21 PM
    Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    premium_icon Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    Politics Senate Community Affairs Committee hears arguments at hearing

    Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    premium_icon Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    Crime Police claim one of the women also used online dating site RSVP.

    Local Partners