Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cute, long cardigans match well with winter jeans.
Cute, long cardigans match well with winter jeans.
News

AUTUMN STYLE: Fashion trends not to miss as days grow cooler

Crystal Jones
3rd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

While the days are still feeling warm, they'll soon be a little cooler, and that's when Bundy's fashion lovers can changing their outfits up.

Summer Breeze boutique owner Lorraine Gorza said accessorising was the key to dressing outfits up in summer and winter, especially given Bundaberg doesn't have extreme winters.

One of the new dresses on display at Summer Breeze.
One of the new dresses on display at Summer Breeze.

 

"Boho is still in, so the bold, bright prints and colours in the maxis especially and the skirts and basically what we do for autumn/winter is just accessorise," she said.

Jackets are popular, with denim, boho and suede-look styles matching well with outfits.

Longer, boho style cardigans are proving a good match with jeans, while cropped denim jackets are the perfect match for dresses.

Earth green tones at Summer Breeze.
Earth green tones at Summer Breeze.

 

"The washed denim always is more popular, and then we've got sleeves where you can roll them," Ms Gorza said."

Because pants become more popular in the cooler months, Ms Gorza said co-ordinating pants and tops, as well as skirts and tops, was something we'd see more of.

Denim jackets in store go up to around a size 18 to 20 and Ms Gorza said she liked to make sure there was something for everyone in store.

Cropped jackets with dresses are a trendy choice for the cooler months.
Cropped jackets with dresses are a trendy choice for the cooler months.

 

"We usually have a range of denim jeans and the little tops," she said.

And there's another trend going on that has made its way to the region - linen.

"Linen is actually in at the moment so anything linen or linen look," Ms Gorza said.

Greens and blues are tipped to be popular colours throughout winter.

A pretty range of pink dresses in Summer Breeze's Stockland pop-up shop.
A pretty range of pink dresses in Summer Breeze's Stockland pop-up shop.

Ms Gorza started her boutique life working for famous chain Sportsgirl and is also a local farmer.

Summer Breeze has been going strong for several years in the region and has weathered the storm of the pandemic, in part due to the subsequent tourism boom.

"People have been shopping close to home and we've had people come from Brisbane, people are coming to Bundy," Ms Gorza said.

Lorraine Gorza says the boho look is still going strong.
Lorraine Gorza says the boho look is still going strong.


"People are spending their money, people are buying clothes.

Ms Gorza said she tried to keep her clothes affordable, with many dresses in her shop selling for less than Sunshine Coast boutique prices.

Summer Breeze is located at 62 Bourbong St, with a pop-up shop in Stockland Bundaberg.

Lorraine Gorza has run Summer Breeze for several years and says nice jackets are just the thing for autumn.
Lorraine Gorza has run Summer Breeze for several years and says nice jackets are just the thing for autumn.

 

Top tips for autumn

  • Focus on accessories
  • Cropped jackets over dresses, especially in denim
  • Long cardigans with jeans
  • Linen
  • Tan jackets
Cute, long cardigans match well with winter jeans.
Cute, long cardigans match well with winter jeans.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man leaves couple shocked after exposing himself at park

        Premium Content Man leaves couple shocked after exposing himself at park

        Crime ‘UNSAVOURY’: The court heard the man didn’t know it was an offence to expose himself in public.

        GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Dog attacks on Ergon meter readers tally up

        Premium Content GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Dog attacks on Ergon meter readers tally up

        News Ergon have introduced a free SMS notification service for dog owners

        Mater celebrates 75 years of caring for Bundaberg

        Premium Content Mater celebrates 75 years of caring for Bundaberg

        News “The Sisters of Mercy are extraordinary courageous women who started with little...

        SEE PICS: Kalkie and Bargara students welcome reef experts

        Premium Content SEE PICS: Kalkie and Bargara students welcome reef experts

        News Bundaberg students have been left inspired and determined to continue protecting...