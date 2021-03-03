AUTUMN STYLE: Fashion trends not to miss as days grow cooler

While the days are still feeling warm, they'll soon be a little cooler, and that's when Bundy's fashion lovers can changing their outfits up.

Summer Breeze boutique owner Lorraine Gorza said accessorising was the key to dressing outfits up in summer and winter, especially given Bundaberg doesn't have extreme winters.

One of the new dresses on display at Summer Breeze.

"Boho is still in, so the bold, bright prints and colours in the maxis especially and the skirts and basically what we do for autumn/winter is just accessorise," she said.

Jackets are popular, with denim, boho and suede-look styles matching well with outfits.

Longer, boho style cardigans are proving a good match with jeans, while cropped denim jackets are the perfect match for dresses.

Earth green tones at Summer Breeze.

"The washed denim always is more popular, and then we've got sleeves where you can roll them," Ms Gorza said."

Because pants become more popular in the cooler months, Ms Gorza said co-ordinating pants and tops, as well as skirts and tops, was something we'd see more of.

Denim jackets in store go up to around a size 18 to 20 and Ms Gorza said she liked to make sure there was something for everyone in store.

Cropped jackets with dresses are a trendy choice for the cooler months.

"We usually have a range of denim jeans and the little tops," she said.

And there's another trend going on that has made its way to the region - linen.

"Linen is actually in at the moment so anything linen or linen look," Ms Gorza said.

Greens and blues are tipped to be popular colours throughout winter.

A pretty range of pink dresses in Summer Breeze's Stockland pop-up shop.

Ms Gorza started her boutique life working for famous chain Sportsgirl and is also a local farmer.

Summer Breeze has been going strong for several years in the region and has weathered the storm of the pandemic, in part due to the subsequent tourism boom.

"People have been shopping close to home and we've had people come from Brisbane, people are coming to Bundy," Ms Gorza said.

Lorraine Gorza says the boho look is still going strong.



"People are spending their money, people are buying clothes.

Ms Gorza said she tried to keep her clothes affordable, with many dresses in her shop selling for less than Sunshine Coast boutique prices.

Summer Breeze is located at 62 Bourbong St, with a pop-up shop in Stockland Bundaberg.

Lorraine Gorza has run Summer Breeze for several years and says nice jackets are just the thing for autumn.

Top tips for autumn

Focus on accessories

Cropped jackets over dresses, especially in denim

Long cardigans with jeans

Linen

Tan jackets