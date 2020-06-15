Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Autopsy released after death shocks the US

15th Jun 2020 1:22 PM

 

An autopsy for Rayshard Brooks - whose death has sparked a fresh wave of unrest in the US - shows he was shot twice in the back as he ran away from police.

The report says that Mr Brooks died from organ damage and blood loss from the two gunshot wounds after an altercation with police in Atlanta.

The autopsy, performed on Sunday, lists Mr Brooks' cause of death as gunshot wounds to the back, the manner of death is listed as homicide.

It comes amid revelations the officers involved collected their shell casings rather than giving first aid to Mr Brooks.

It is claimed they waited more than two minutes before even checking his pulse, a lawyer for Brooks' family claims.

Follow our live updates on the protests below.

Originally published as Autopsy released after death shocks the US

More Stories

black death black lives matter editors picks police killing police murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New photos spark fear over collar on ‘starving’ dingo

        premium_icon New photos spark fear over collar on ‘starving’ dingo

        News ‘Recent photos taken this month seem to suggest she has lost condition’

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Man attacked by police dog in Burnett drug raids

        premium_icon Man attacked by police dog in Burnett drug raids

        Crime After allegedly fleeing from a raid on his home, one offender found himself set...