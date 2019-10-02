Automobile history on offer

THE rare car used as a template in the reconstruction of Bert Hinkler’s car is on the market.

The Hinkler House Memorial Museum and Restoration Association bought the 1926 Armstrong Siddeley 18 HP Tourer five years ago.

It is no longer needed for the reconstruction and those involved in the project hope to have Bert Hinkler’s car ready in time for next year’s Anzac Parade, although some further parts are needed to be completed.

The association’s project manager Frank Smith said it hoped to sell the second car for $30,000, although would consider reasonable offers.

Mr Smith said the car was imported as a rolling chassis from Britain, while the body was built by Peel’s in South Brisbane.

“The vehicle is now unique in that it is the only surviving vehicle in the world with the Peel-built body,” Mr Smith said.

The association has traced the car’s ownership, beginning with the Wright family at Kurrawonga Station in Fletcher.

From there the car was sold to the Pearce family in Stanthorpe in the 1920s.

It went into storage in 1964 and was restored in the late ’80s after being bought by Haggerty & Doyle in Biddaddaba, and then sold in NSW in 2008.

The car was bought by the association in 2014 and maintained by the Bundaberg Vehicle Car Club.