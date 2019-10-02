Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Automobile history on offer

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE rare car used as a template in the reconstruction of Bert Hinkler’s car is on the market.

The Hinkler House Memorial Museum and Restoration Association bought the 1926 Armstrong Siddeley 18 HP Tourer five years ago.

It is no longer needed for the reconstruction and those involved in the project hope to have Bert Hinkler’s car ready in time for next year’s Anzac Parade, although some further parts are needed to be completed.

The association’s project manager Frank Smith said it hoped to sell the second car for $30,000, although would consider reasonable offers.

Mr Smith said the car was imported as a rolling chassis from Britain, while the body was built by Peel’s in South Brisbane.

“The vehicle is now unique in that it is the only surviving vehicle in the world with the Peel-built body,” Mr Smith said.

The association has traced the car’s ownership, beginning with the Wright family at Kurrawonga Station in Fletcher.

From there the car was sold to the Pearce family in Stanthorpe in the 1920s.

It went into storage in 1964 and was restored in the late ’80s after being bought by Haggerty & Doyle in Biddaddaba, and then sold in NSW in 2008.

The car was bought by the association in 2014 and maintained by the Bundaberg Vehicle Car Club.

bert hinkler bundaberg stanthorpe vintage cars
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy Rum’s owner named best in world for gender equality

    premium_icon Bundy Rum’s owner named best in world for gender equality

    News DIAGEO, one of the world’s leading producers and parent company of iconic Queensland brand Bundaberg Rum, has been named the best globally for gender equality.

    Top site: 20 fuelling bay servo planned

    premium_icon Top site: 20 fuelling bay servo planned

    News PLANS for a new 24-hour service station and fast food outlet near the the airport...