Authorities at scene of serious crash south of Bundaberg

The Bundaberg rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious traffic crash.

The Bundaberg rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious traffic crash. Contributed

AUTHORITIES are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Cordalba, south of Bundaberg.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a vehicle hit a tree along Promiseland Rd, about 6.30pm.

Initial reports are that a man, believed to be aged in his 70s, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

It is understood the man was entrapped in the vehicle for a period of time.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked to the crash site.

Further details to come.