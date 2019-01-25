Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bundaberg rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious traffic crash.
The Bundaberg rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious traffic crash. Contributed
Breaking

Authorities at scene of serious crash south of Bundaberg

25th Jan 2019 8:32 PM

AUTHORITIES are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Cordalba, south of Bundaberg.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a vehicle hit a tree along Promiseland Rd, about 6.30pm.

Initial reports are that a man, believed to be aged in his 70s, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

It is understood the man was entrapped in the vehicle for a period of time.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked to the crash site.

Further details to come.

queensland police traffic crash

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Identity of Bundy West man sought over shooting

    premium_icon REVEALED: Identity of Bundy West man sought over shooting

    Breaking THE identity of a man being sought by police after a shooting incident in Bundaberg West overnight has been confirmed.

    Mum blows .125 on tipsy Subway trip with learner daughter

    premium_icon Mum blows .125 on tipsy Subway trip with learner daughter

    Crime Robb was the supervising driver for her 17-year-old daughter

    Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    premium_icon Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    Health It normally costs $30,000 a year