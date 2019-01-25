Authorities at scene of serious crash south of Bundaberg
AUTHORITIES are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Cordalba, south of Bundaberg.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a vehicle hit a tree along Promiseland Rd, about 6.30pm.
Initial reports are that a man, believed to be aged in his 70s, suffered serious injuries in the crash.
It is understood the man was entrapped in the vehicle for a period of time.
The rescue helicopter has been tasked to the crash site.
Further details to come.