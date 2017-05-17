Auswide to take on the big four banks

AS THE row between the big banks and Federal Government over the new bank levy continues smaller lenders, including Bundaberg's Auswide Bank, are applauding the move.

The big banks are not happy as from July 1 they will be whacked with a 0.06% levy - essentially a new tax which will boost the budget bottom line by $6.2 billion.

The levy will only be imposed on the Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank, ANZ and Macquarie Bank.

The Australian Bankers' Association has launched a blistering attack on the government saying the levy is bad for jobs, growth and will hurt the average Aussie.

Unsurprisingly, Auswide Bank chief executive Martin Barrett has a different view.

"From a smaller bank perspective I see it as a levelling of the playing field,” he said.

"Small banks will be able to take a small step towards competing with the big banks.”

Mr Barrett said the big banks already had advantages over smaller banks.

"One of those is the big banks get a boost in their ratings on the basis of an implied guarantee from banks - that's the too-big-to-fail thing; so a view that the government would step in if a big bank was to fall into difficulties,” he said.

The Reserve Bank estimates that to be worth about $3.6 billion to the big four banks.

Mr Barrett said the other benefit was that the big banks have a lower requirement for capital for home loans than smaller lenders.

"That means for the same customer for the same pricing a big bank makes more profit from it than a small bank does,” Mr Barrett said.

"So with those two advantages, I think a levy is appropriate for them to pay for that.”

Mr Barrett said while the levy would put pressure on the big banks to maintain their dividend plan, their massive cost base would allow them to absorb some of that financial pressure.

With all the talk surrounding whether or not the banks will pass on the cost to customers, Auswide will be waiting with open arms.

In fact, the bank is already working on a marketing plan to target unsatisfied big bank customers - particularly those who may see their home loans increase or deposit rates fall.

"It will be interesting to see how public sentiment on this plays out in the weeks ahead as the debate rages from the bank is and politicians,” Mr Barrett said.

"I expect public opinion will remain in favour.”