Auswide joins Salvos in bushfire appeal

AUSWIDE Bank has joined with the Salvation Army to launch a national bushfire appeal.

The Bundy-based bank kicked off the appeal with a donation of $5000.

The company had already donated $20,000 to charity following the bushfire catastrophe that has devastated large tracts of the country.

Salvation Army Central Queensland community fundraising manager Judy Dash said money raised would go to people affected by the fires immediately, and "until they can walk alone, which may sometimes take up to two years".

Customers and members of the public who want to contribute can donate at Auswide branches or at www.auswide bank.com.au/bushfire-appeal.

Auswide staff are also collecting donations to support the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Auswide chief customer officer Damian Hearne said he was proud of the initiative shown by staff to advocate on behalf of fireys.

"It shows the high level of care our people demonstrate every day."

Auswide customers who may have been affected by the fires can also now access assistance, including deferred mortgage repayments, early access to term deposits and low interest rate loans for household items such as whitegoods.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," Mr Hearne said.