26°
News

Auswide bank wins award

26th May 2017 4:43 PM
Auswide Bank Bundaberg.
Auswide Bank Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN170415CBD6

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSWIDE Bank has received national recognition for its unique RBA Rate Tracker home loan.

The home loan won the Innovative Mortgage Offering of the Year category at the prestigious 27th annual Australian Retail Banking Awards held in Sydney on Thursday night.

The Awards, hosted by RFi Group and Asia-Pacific Banking & Finance Magazine with Equifax as the major sponsor, recognise significant achievements in Australian banking.

RFi Group general manager of Asia Pacific, Gerald Ferguson, said the Awards "recognise and reward those institutions and individuals who lead and shape the innovation and change.”

Auswide Bank Managing Director, Martin Barrett, said he is ecstatic about Auswide Bank winning the "Innovative Mortgage Offering of the Year” Award.

"The AB+F are a respected and well recognised print and online publication within the Australian banking and finance industry, and this year's Awards saw a greater presence by the bigger banks in the winner's circle, so we are all very excited about our home loan receiving this national recognition.”

"It speaks volumes about how Auswide Bank is working hard to be different to other lenders with unique products and better experience and benefits for our customers.”

"It also follows our announcement earlier this month where our Freedom Package was recognised as one of the best value home loan packages in Australia by financial comparison website Mozo.com.au

Delivering both innovation and value in home lending is something our whole organisation can be very proud of as this is making a big difference to customers who choose Auswide Bank for a home loan.”

TOP LOAN

Mr Barrett said tracker style mortgages are a popular loan product internationally, particularly in Europe, however Auswide Bank lead the way in Australia, despite pressure on the big banks to also consider introducing such a product.

"The availability of tracker mortgages in Australia was a significant topic at the Australian Government's House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics' inquiry into the four major banks (ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, NAB, and Westpac) launched after the major banks failed to match the RBA's interest cut in August 2016.”

At the time Auswide Bank launched its RBA Rate Tracker Home Loan ASIC Chairman Greg Medcraft said "if a little bank can do it, a big bank can do it”.

ABOUT RBA RATE TRACKER HOME LOAN

Auswide Bank released the RBA Rate Tracker home loan in October 2016. The 'rate tracker' style home loan tracks the movements of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). If the RBA shifts interest rates up or down, the interest rate attached to the home loan also moves by the same percentage.

The RBA Rate Tracker home loan was launched with an attractive variable interest rate of 3.99%p.a. (Comparison Rate 4.01%p.a.). The interest rate has not changed since launch despite other bank's moving other banks increasing their rates on some home loans outside of the RBA cash rate movements.

Both the customer and Auswide Bank receive certainty of a fixed margin over the RBAcash rate. Borrowers have further certainty as Auswide Bank will change the rate effective within two working days after an RBA cash rate change. The home loan has a 'floor' - if the RBA cash rate falls to 0% or below in the future the customer will continue to pay the fixed margin.

The loan is accessible either directly with Auswide Bank or through accredited mortgage brokers, is available on new owner-occupied home loans of $150,000 or more for purchase or refinance with an LVR of up to 80%. It includes the ability to make additional payments and redraw of advance payments.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  auswide bank award banking bundaberg home loan win

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Spend an arvo at the pub to help cats

Spend an arvo at the pub to help cats

FOR Bundaberg's only cat-specific rescue group, enough is enough. With every week that passes, a dozen new cats and kittens end up in the pound.

ROLLING COVERAGE: New details on Gladstone's drain tragedy

Acting Dectective Inspector Capricornia District Luke Peachey at the scene where a body has been found in a storm water drain.

Police are working with the Missing Persons Unit.

Bundy barbecuers looking to defend their lamb title

COOKING UP A STORM: Bronwyn Durston and her husband Paul are hoping to defend their lamb title at the Brahman Barbecue Battle in Rockhampton this weekend.

Grilling the competition

Auswide bank wins award

Auswide Bank Bundaberg.

Loan gong for Bundaberg bank

Local Partners

Man arrested over assault in Mundubbera

MUNDUBBERA police have arrested a man today in relation to an incident that occurred on Sunday May 7.

Celebration planned for National Reconciliation Week

An event will be held in Buss Park.

National Reconciliation Week is on from 27 May to 3 June.

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend on the cards

SURFING: Jack Candy makes the most of the increase in swell size.

Life's a beach in Bundaberg

What's on around the pubs and clubs

Bundaberg gig guide this weekend

Justin Standley croons into town for concert

BIG O: Justin Standley

Relay for Life in Bundaberg

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

JUST WHEN you thought you’d all of Bella Hadid’s supermodel figure — she gets her Cannes out on the red carpet of an AIDS gala dinner in France.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

PICTURE YOURSELF IN THIS DYNAMIC SETTING

6a Lathouras Court, Bundaberg South 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Quietly tucked away in a leafy seclusion in Glenforest, you will feel you are positioned in the country with a picturesque maintained bush back drop and wild life...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

GORGEOUS COUNTRY HOME ON CLOSE TO 2 SERENE ACRES

41 MARK ROAD, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 4 $399,000

This is gorgeous city fringe acreage living around a 10-minute drive via the newly extended Bartholdt Drive to the major retail hub of Stockland Shopping Centre...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $205,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!