Auswide Bank appoints new managing director ... for 24 hours

TRADING JOBS: Meet the "new" customer specialist for Auswide Bank, Martin Barrett, who will return to his usual role as managing director, following the one day job-swap exercise. Contributed

HAVE you ever wanted to trade lives with your boss?

Martin Barrett has resigned from his role as managing director for one day, allowing one lucky Auswide Bank employee to step into the shoes of her boss.

Employees were offered an opportunity to apply for the position, with customer specialist, Alayna Lynch selected for the top job.

The 28-year old has been employed at Auswide Bank for five and a half years and the position has always remained high on her career objectives list.

Mr Barrett will act as customer specialist at the Maryborough branch, while Ms Lynch will take on the managing director's duties from the head office in Bundaberg.

Mr Barrett said that Ms Lynch can expect a full day of responsibilities, decision-making and unsuspected tasks to arise, during her stint as Auswide Bank's third managing director over 53 years.

"The time has come for me to step down as Managing Director as I hand the reigns over to Alayna for the day,” he said.

"There is a pretty full day as Alayna discusses the bank's finances, lending results, IT projects, brand survey results, branch reports, and running the fortnightly Senior Management meeting.”

Auswide Bank also offered to donate $1000 to a charity of the applicant's choice, with Ms Lynch choosing the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Following the job swapping day exercise, the duo will return to their own areas of expertise.