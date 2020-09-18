Australia's first COVID container classroom opens

Engineers have transformed a shipping container into a hi-tech isolation chamber which students are using for COVID medical training.

Marsden State High School is the first in Australia to have onsite medical training rooms built out of airconditioned shipping containers.

Marsden principal Andrew Peach outside the new classroom, made out of an airconditioned pressurised shipping container.

The school, which offers a Certificate II in Health Support Services, contacted Brisbane company Canstruct after hearing about the company's negative pressure portable hospital rooms built to help health authorities cope with COVID-19.

The company had offered to donate 10 of the rooms, which can be operational within two hours of delivery even to remote and regional centres.

The special chamber can also be used to treat those affected by smoke inhalation in bush fires.

Canstruct founding director Robin Murphy said the company wanted to help services cope with the pandemic.

"It was wonderful seeing the enthusiasm of the students and we hope this will be of great benefit to the school."

Marsden teacher Brendan Growden said the onsite training replicated hospital situations but meant students did not have to travel to local hospitals to complete their certificate training.

Runcorn State High will also get one of the containers.

Originally published as Aust's first COVID container classroom opens