Surprising porn habits of Australian women

The 2018 numbers are in and Australian Pornhub users have spoken: lesbian videos are the most popular porn category in the country.

The figures indicate that the category is most common among female users and fourth most popular among men.

And it's not just in Australia. 'Lesbian videos' is the number one searched term in North America, the majority of South America and several European and Middle Eastern countries.

The porn giant said that in 2018, women were 151 per cent more likely than men to watch lesbian videos.

Dr Laurie Betito, director of Pornhub's Sexual Wellness Centre speculated that women's interest in the genre is likely because they "get to see the acts they enjoy on themselves."

The lesbian category topped the list of top five categories within Australia for 2018.

"Compared to elsewhere in the world, Australians are 94% more likely to view the 'Asian' category and are 25% more into 'Popular With Women' videos," the breakdown on the viewing stated.

Timaree Schmit, a sexuality researcher, spoke to NBC News about what might cause the disparity of interest between the two genders.

"They are desiring a view of a sexual experience in which they cannot, by definition, take part," she said.

"So it has this voyeuristic, naughty, fantastical element, but that's not for everyone" she insisted.

Searches for the hit game Fortnite also defined 2018, as it rose from obscurity to one of the top 20 searches of the year.

Dr Betito said "searches like these serve as an indication that people use this site to not only satisfy sexual urges but also to get a different angle on something they are already interested in. To see a famous character or hot topic in a sexual context."