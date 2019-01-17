Cricket carnage as Aussies blow it

Another day, another underwhelming performance from Australia's top-order batsmen, this time against Sri Lanka in a tour match in Hobart.

Skipper Joe Burns won the toss and chose to bat at Blundstone Arena but as has been the case all summer it didn't take long for Australia's batsmen to stumble.

Against a Sri Lanka side which is warming up for its two-Test series against the Aussies, the Cricket Australia XI got off to a shocking start.

With Matt Renshaw and Burns opening the batting, the Queensland duo would have been keen to push their claims for Test returns but both failed.

The skipper was the first to go, caught for four when he edged one off the bowling of Kasun Rajitha as Dhananjaya De Silva took a brilliant diving catch at third slip in the sixth over.

Sri Lanka celebrate the wicket of Joe Burns. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Marnus Labuschagne then came to the crease, batting in the position he occupied against India after a surprise recall for the SCG Test against. He cut hard to the boundary when he received a similar ball early in his innings.

But a rising delivery from Dushmantha Chameera saw him stand up on his toes and attempt to force the ball through the off side on the back foot. He only succeeded in finding an inside edge that chopped down on to his off stump as he exited for six from 13 balls.

Chameera then struck again when Renshaw (seven) edged one to first slip where Dimuth Karunaratne took a low catch to leave the Aussies in a wreck at 3/25.

From there Kurtis Patterson and Will Pucovski looked to steady the ship. Patterson scoring quickly to move the Aussies along to 3/54 after 17 overs.

Selectors wielded the axe after a 2-1 loss to India as the Marsh brothers, Aaron Finch and Peter Handscomb were all dropped, Renshaw, Labuschagne and Burns were all included in the squad to face Sri Lanka, as was young gun Pucovski.

The trio that fell inside an hour will all be devastated they weren't able to land a significant blow in the bat off for Test spots.

At tea, the CA XI was 3/85. Pucovski had moved to 22 and Patterson was on 41.

Matt Renshaw failed to capitalise.

Sri Lanka will use up to 14 players in the match as it gets Test practice in the day-night pink ball conditions they will also face at the Gabba, meaning it does not have first class status.

The tourists are coming off a Test series loss in New Zealand but skipper Dinesh Chandimal is confident of challenging Australia and keen for all batsmen in his squad to get some time in the middle in Hobart.

Sri Lanka won the most recent series against Australia 3-0 in 2016 but have never won a Test match in Australia in 13 attempts dating back to 1989.

Australia's batsmen had a horror time of it against India, making 300 just twice in the series but the bowlers came under fire too for their lack of penetration.

Middle-order batsman Travis Head said the batsmen had let the bowlers down, lamenting not giving the leather-flingers enough rest between innings.

"I think for us it's a bit about making sure we give them enough rest time as batsmen," Head told SEN SA Breakfast.

"Sometimes the most disappointing part, you feel a lot worse when you may bat only 60 or 70 overs and making (the bowlers) have to back out and bowl again.

"You feel bad because they've got sore bodies and they've bowled 100-130 overs in the first innings and then you've got to roll them back out within 24 hours, which is pretty disappointing for me.

"I don't think we gave them much opportunity in Melbourne and Sydney (to rest). We saw in Melbourne how good they can be in that second innings and I expect them to bowl really well at the Gabba."

CA XI: Joe Burns (capt), Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Will Pucovski, Jason Sangha, Jake Doran, Michael Neser, Chris Tremain, Scott Boland, Jon Holland

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Dimuth Karunarathn, Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Kusal Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandaken, Dilruwan Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshane Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama.

With AAP