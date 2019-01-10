Test woes rock Brisbane Heat’s title charge

Joe Burns and Matthew Renshaw have both earned Test re-calls. Picture: AAP

Joe Burns and Matthew Renshaw have both earned Test re-calls. Picture: AAP

Australia's Test struggles are set to rock Brisbane's Big Bash League title charge after the Heat lost three players to baggy green duties.

Heat batsmen Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns along with all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne were included in Australia's 13-man squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The trio are available for selection in Thursday night's BBL clash against the Renegades at the Gabba and possibly Sunday's return bout in Geelong.

But they will then report for national duties, leaving the Heat will a huge void to fill throughout the middle of the BBL season.

The Heat will be allowed to sign replacement players for the Test representatives and are assessing their options.

The Heat are looking for their third straight win tonight after securing a rain-affected victory against the Thunder on Tuesday.

After setting a healthy total of 8-186, the Heat had Sydney at 2-34 after 5.3 overs when rain set in at Spotless Stadium and washed out the contest.

It was a slice of fortune for the Heat given five overs have to be bowled for a result to be declared and the Thunder were well behind in Duckworth-Lewis calculations.

A second straight win was a godsend for the Heat who started the tournament with three straight losses.

Marnus Labuschagne in action for the Heat. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Brisbane looked to be on track for a massive total at 1-141 after 13 overs before another middle order collapse saw them plummet to 7-157.

Burns was dropped for the leg-spinning Labuschagne in the Thunder game, but the duo will trade places again at the Gabba on Thursday.

Burns said the BBL had been a welcome distraction from the circus surrounding his possible Test selection.

"There has been plenty said in press and on the commentary on TV," he said.

"It's been a nice distraction having the Big Bash. We've been so busy.

"I've really enjoyed the last few weeks. It's a different role and mentally freshens you up as well.

"The challenge for me is to get back to that long-form batting. It's one of the challenges in the modern game but one I really enjoy."

Renshaw recorded a duck against the Thunder in his second match of the tournament, but said he had enjoyed his time with the Heat.

"This time with the Heat and playing a few more games now and a different role to what I'd normally play is really exciting," he said.

"It's been a new challenge. It's helped me get over the disappointment of missing out on the India series."

BRISBANE HEAT: Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Josh Lalor, Brendon McCullum, James Pattinson, James Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Alex Ross, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

BIG BASH WOMEN ON VERGE OF SEALING FINALS SPOT

The Brisbane Heat are one win away from cementing a Women's Big Bash League finals berth and hope they can lock up that spot on Thursday.

The in-form Heat will host the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba in a curtain-raiser to the men's BBL clash against the Renegades.

The Brisbane women are sitting third on the WBBL ladder with two games remaining in the regular season.

A win will cement them a spot in the WBBL play-offs and the Gabba could hold the key to that happening.

Brisbane Heat star Grace Harris. Picture: Getty Images

The Heat's last appearance at the Gabba was on December 19 when opening batter Grace Harris blasted the fastest century in WBBL history against the Stars.

The Heat won that match by 10 wickets thanks to Harris' 42-ball unbeaten 101.

The Stars could be holding some mental scars from that match and Brisbane is backing itself to get the job done.

The Heat are coming off a mixed double-header in Mackay last weekend where they beat the Strikers and lost to the Renegades.

If the Heat do not win today, they may have to beat the Thunder in Cairns on Saturday to secure a finals berth.

HEAT: Kirby Short (c), Jemma Barsby, Haidee Birkett, Josie Dooley, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sune Luus, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Laura Wolvaardt.

- Travis Meyn

