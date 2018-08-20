Australia’s most wanted fugitives

A ROLLCALL of killers, rapists, fraudsters, drug traffickers and armed robbers has revealed Australia's most wanted criminals, including a "master of disguise".

CrimeStoppers' annual "Rogue Radar" list features 10 fugitives "at the top of (its) watch list" and has been released today to coincide with Operation Roam, which launched in 2011.

Among those featured on the 2018 list is Australia's most wanted man and "master of disguise",

Graham Gene Potter, who was convicted of decapitating a woman on his buck's night in 1981 and charged with additional counts of conspiracy to murder two men in 2008. He is one of many fugitives who police believe are "living among everyday Australians".

Crime Stoppers Australia chairman Trevor O'Hara said the purpose of Operation Roam was "to raise the profile of offenders at the top of the Crime Stoppers watch list each year, who are flying under the radar, living among everyday Australians".

"The criminals on this year's list have not just vanished, we believe many of them have crossed borders since committing their respective crimes and are living or hiding in communities throughout Australia," Mr O'Hara said.

"These criminals may appear to be leading a normal life; they may be your work colleague, neighbour, or a new person that has moved to your area, hiding in plain sight."

AUSTRALIA'S MOST WANTED MAN A 'MASTER OF DISGUISE'

Australia's most wanted man, Graham Gene Potter, looks like a middle-aged salesman, but he is a monster who decapitated a woman on his buck's night and used a fat suit to evade capture for seven years.

He has been described as a "master of disguise" and is wanted for two counts of conspiracy to murder in Brunswick, Victoria in 2008.

Potter served 15 years in Sydney's Long Bay Jail over the 1981 decapitation murder of Kim Barry, 19, in Wollongong, while on his buck's night. He was later granted bail but then failed to appear. Several sightings of Potter have been reported over the past decade but police are yet to capture him.

Victoria Police acting assistant crime commissioner Paul De Santo previously said the crook was Australia's "number one" fugitive.

"It's the disguises, it's his criminal entity network and it's his ability to blend into the community," Mr De Santo said.

"He is a master of disguise so he may have added weight, he may have added a beard, he may have taken off a beard.

"This man is dangerous … he has a significant criminal history."

He's used several aliases over the years, including Josh Lawson, John Page, Jim Henderson and possibly Peter Adams.

Police almost caught him in 2010 when he was cornered in a QLD caravan park. He'd been using a fat suit and a ginger beard as a disguise at the time, the Herald Sun reported.

ALLEGED BROTHER KILLER

Victorian man Jonathan Edward Dick is wanted for the murder of his brother, who he allegedly killed with a samurai sword in a shopping centre car park in Melbourne last year.

Dick sparked a nationwide manhunt after his 36-year-old brother David was found brutally murdered outside a Doncaster shopping centre on February 3, 2017.

Police believe Jonathan was the man seen on CCTV footage at the scene of the crime, making him a "person of interest" in his brother's death.

He was last seen in Ivanhoe East, Victoria where he abandoned his blue 1997 Ford Fairmont sedan.

Considered dangerous and possibly armed with a knife, police believe the 39-year-old has fled interstate and are now calling on the public to provide information on his whereabouts.

'DO YOU NEED TO SEE ME TONIGHT?'

With a "catchcry" of, "Do you need to see me tonight?" convicted drug trafficker Arron Michael Blenkinsop plied a Far North Queensland-wide dangerous drug distribution network with his "formidable" sales and communication skills.

Blenkinsop, now 35, was jailed in 2015 for five years for his role as a "street level" dealer in the drug ring smashed by police operation Kilo Saltbush in 2012. He received an additional three years for another two offences. But after being granted parole, he failed to provide with conditions, and a warrant has been issued for his return to custody.

Police are also looking for Cody Coppock for his role in an aggravated break and enter in Armatree, NSW in February 2018. The incident saw him ram two civilian cars to avoid arrest. He is also wanted in QLD and police believe he is in possession of firearms.

Newcastle man Harley Bennett has been on the run since 2010, after he committed aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced to six years' imprisonment in NSW. He was later paroled but breached the conditions and is believed to have fled interstate.

Authorities are also searching for former karate instructor Paul Brent Steadman for his alleged sexual assault of a boy under 16 in Bathurst, NSW. Steadman failed to appear in court which prompted a warrant to be issued for his arrest. He is believed to have left the Bathurst area, but police say it's "also possible he is deceased".

Paul Paterson breached parole after a serious assault of his two-year-old stepdaughter in 1996 in Wachope, NSW. He served a period of imprisonment and breached parole conditions after release. He is believed to be in the Darwin area, according to NSW Police.

Jonathan Robert Simmons is being sought by SA Police for committing 10 deception offences after he obtained more than $50,000 for a fraudulent punters website in Adelaide.

Keith John Porter was convicted of taking part in a cocaine and cannabis drug trafficking syndicate. He failed to attend court for his sentencing hearing and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Pham Nguyen is wanted for 'conduct endangering life' after he allegedly snuck into the back seat of a woman's car and threw petrol over her and assaulted her, causing her to crash into a pole.

Last year, 63 per cent of the nominated fugitives were arrested thanks to information provided by members of the public.

"Crime Stoppers urges members of the public to visit www.crimestoppers.com.au to see if they recognise any faces and report anything they know about these individuals," Mr O'Hara said.

"Crime Stoppers advises members of the public to put these offenders on their radar but not to approach them under any circumstances. If you see them while out and about call triple-0 (000) immediately, otherwise report to Crime Stoppers and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward."

Anyone with information about any of the individuals on the Rogue Radar list, should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or make a report online.

