Australia's most famous demographer on way to Bundy

ONE of Australia's leading social commentators is on his way to Bundaberg.

Demographer Bernard Salt will deliver a keynote presentation at the Bundaberg Multiplex on Thursday, December 13.

It will be interesting to see if smashed avocados will be on the menu for the business breakfast.

Mr Salt famously attacked "the youth of today” for their wasteful spending with his smashed avocado example in 2016.

Bundaberg And District Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Bundaberg Regional Council to deliver the Hinkler Innovation Series Breakfast at the Multiplex. The event will include an end-of-year update on the Bundaberg region's economy. Mr Salt writes two weekly columns for The Australian and is one of the most in-demand speakers on the corporate speaking circuit.