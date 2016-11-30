31°
The most beautiful weather images compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its 2016 calendar

News

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

Offbeat

News

Raging bull almost flips 4wd as family sit inside...

News

WATCH: Australia - where our birds throw snakes at...

News

News

Check out your awesome photos of the supermoon

Actress reveals singing voice.

Entertainment

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers'...

A still image from a video showing a fire take hold of a garbage truck at Calamvale.

News

WATCH: Fierce blaze guts garbage truck

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

Lifestyle

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in...

News

News

Bundy's fashion stars head to the track

News

WATCH: 4WD rams sedan for allegedly doing burnouts

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

IKEA transforms Sydney Ferry and the result looks...

Dashcam captures ute running red light.

News

Dashcam captures terrifying head-on on QLD road

Lifestyle

What these dying people want to tell you about...

News

News

Photos from Bundy's Oktoberfest

NSW Police Force: We imagine there are a few infringements in the pipeline for this #loadfail.

News

Pipe bomb? Australian ingenuity at its worst... or...

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

Entertainment

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Fashion knock off

News

10 terrible fashion knock-offs bought online

Ended up somewhere you shouldn't be? The Australian's "Strewth!" section has you covered

News

Politicians hilariously lampooned on newspaper's 404...

News

News

Flick through a 1940 edition of the Women's Weekly

News

News

The heartwarming stories of our rescue pets

Sport

Sport

High-flying crash at Carina Speedway

News

News

New video clearly shows meteorite falling to earth

News

News

15 famous movies if they were set in Bundaberg

News

News

So sweet! 30 reader cakes you'll love to see

Appearing on ABC's Q

News

Magda Szubanski and Fiona Nash clash over same sex...

News

News

PHOTOS: Snakes out and about in Bundaberg

News

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

30th Nov 2016 2:00 PM

THE most beautiful weather images of the year have been compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its annual calendar.

It features 13 stunning images, including a unique take on a festive snowflake.

The beautiful December image captures the moment soft white ice crystals form on a spider's web in St Marys, Tasmania.  

This quintessentially Australian snapshot was selected from hundreds of entries to feature in the calendar.  

Other spectacular images include the cloud-capped mountains of Lord Howe Island, Antarctic skies shimmering with the aurora australis and a lightning strike near Longreach, Queensland.  

Last year, the calendar was delivered to more than 80 countries, making it the perfect gift for those hard-to-buy-for friends and relatives.  

Orders placed before 15 December should make it to most destinations in time for Christmas.   For more information, head to the BOM shop.    

 

Topics:  editors picks