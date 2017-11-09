Australia’s luckiest scratchie suburbs

Instant Scratch Its are popular as gifts. Picture: Supplied

THEY are the gift that can keep on giving - if you're lucky enough to scratch a winner.

Instant Scratch Its, more commonly known as 'Scratchies', are popular among Australians, and new research has revealed Australia's luckiest postcodes and suburbs.

According to a new study from The Lott, more than 126 Australians have won $9.289 million in Instant Scratch-Its top prizes in the past year alone.

Queenslanders got the highest top prize value with a total of $3.616 million won overall in 37 wins.

But New South Wales had the most Instant Scratch-Its top prize wins, with 45 totalling $2.502 million.

In a statement released today, the areas that sold the most top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its tickets were broken down state by state, postcode and suburb.

In Queensland, Brisbane Northern suburbs had five top prize wins totalling $770,000.

Scratch It wins by postcode in Queensland. Picture: Supplied

In New South Wales and the ACT, Central & Northern Sydney had nine top prize wins totalling $513,000.

Scratch It wins in NSW by postcode and suburb. Picture: Supplied

In Victoria, Melbourne Southeast had eight top prize wins totalling $1.295 million. In this pool, the top winning postcodes were: 3171, 3173, 3174, 3188, 3194, 3199 and 3806 for the suburbs of Springvale, Keysborough, Noble Park, Hampton, Mentone, Frankston and Berwick. The next top winning suburbs are listed below:

Scratch it wins in Victoria and South Australia. Picture: Supplied

In South Australia, Northern Adelaide had suburbs with six top prize wins totalling $275,000. The other top winning suburbs are listed above.

In Tasmania, Glenorchy in Hobart scored two top prize wins totalling $20,000.

Scratch It wins in Tasmania. Picture: Supplied

The Lott's jurisdictions include Golden Casket, NSW Lotteries, Tatts and SA Lotteries.

There were four lottery outlets across that sold more than one top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket in the last year.

They were Supanews Bracken Ridge (QLD), Liverpool Plaza Newsagency (NSW), Figtree Newsagency (NSW) and Glenorchy Central Newsagency (TAS) each sold two.

Instant Scratch-Its spokesman Elissa Lewis said Australians had been winning Instant Scratch-Its top prizes at a rate of more than two a week.

"Instant Scratch-Its are different from other lottery games in that all prizes are predetermined at the time of printing. The tickets are games of chance, which means anyone anywhere could scratch a top prize instantly," she said.

"While we've seen some regions sell multiple top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its, we've also seen some big individual top prizes of hundreds of thousands of dollars land outside of these postcodes.

"The biggest Instant Scratch-Its ticket prize won during this time was $650,000, which was won by two different customers in Gordonvale in Cairns and Hampton in Melbourne. The hardworking Cairns dad told us he nearly had a heart attack when he scratched the $650,000 top prize on his $10 Live the Life ticket. The happy winner confessed he had too many plans to list when it came to spending his instant windfall."