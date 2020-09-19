Menu
National Newsagent Week editorial campaign
Offbeat

Australia’s luckiest postcodes for Instant Scratch-Its

by Patrick Tadros
19th Sep 2020 1:29 PM
Australia is a lucky country but some pockets are more fortunate than others.

New data released from The Lott has revealed the nation's biggest Instant Scratch-Its wins, crunching the numbers to reveal our luckiest postcodes and hotspots.

The suburb of Marrickville is New South Wales' luckiest postcode, with three of The Lott's four top-prize winning Instant Scratch-Its sold at Marrickville Metro Newsagency.

The newsagent's manager Budiman Tjokro said scratchies have become the most sought-after product, especially during the pandemic.

"Customers like to dream about what they will do with the money when they win the jackpot, whether it's a new car or home upgrade," he said.

"The best part about my job is breaking the good news that our customer's won the 1st prize jackpot."

NSW is also where the greatest amount of Instant Scratch-Its winnings - 52 top prizes worth a total of $3.4 million - has been won in the past year.

But Queensland took out the biggest payout with 50 top prize wins worth $3.5 million.

Its lucky postcodes include Calliope in the Gladstone region with four wins, followed by Nerang and Coomera with a record of three wins each.

Victoria sold 26 top prizes worth more than $2.7 million. The state's regional city of Warrnambool sold two prizes worth a total of $110,000.

South Australia had 14 big wins worth more than $1.4 million. Plympton scored the lucrative title as the state's lottery hotspot, selling two top prizes worth a total of $12,020.

The Lott has revealed the hottest postcodes and hotspots across Australia.
And Tasmania had seven winnings worth $471,000, with suburb Glenorchy scoring two prizes totalling $175,000, followed by Canberra in the ACT with a $150,000 top prize.

The Lott spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said 151 Instant Scratch-Its prize winners took home more than $11.8 million in prize money in the past year.

"It's important to remember a top prize Instant Scratch-Its ticket could be anywhere," she said.

TOP POSTCODES OF TOP-PRIZE WINNING INSTANT SCRATCH-ITS

QLD, 4680, Calliope/Gladstone

NSW, 2204, Marrickville

QLD, 4211, Nerang/Carrara

QLD, 4209, Coomera/Pimpama

NSW, 2830, Dubbo

TAS, 7010, Glenorchy

QLD, 4650, Maryborough

VIC, 3280, Warrnambool

QLD, 4118, Browns Plains/Regents Park

QLD, 4810, Townsville

QLD, 4305, Ipswich

NSW, 2570, The Oaks/Camden

NSW, 2285, Edgeworth/Glendale

SA, 5038, Plympton

QLD, 4350, Toowoomba

QLD, 4701, North Rockhampton

Originally published as Australia's luckiest postcodes for Instant Scratch-Its

Budiman Tjokro at his newsagency at Marrickville Metro. Picture: Justin Lloyd
