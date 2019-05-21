Australia’s ‘cheapest house’ comes with a catch

This Rockhampton house is currently the cheapest listing on realestate.com.au

IT is cheaper than a used car, a new kitchen, even a designer handbag - this house could be yours for just $4000.

But there is a catch.

This highset weatherboard house, which is located in Queensland's beef capital of Rockhampton, is listed for removal from its current site.

Just 6.8m wide, the listing states that the house at 38 Albert Street "would be easy to shift to a new location" and would make an ideal farm house, living quarters or storage area.

The interior is original and it has an iron roof, pine floors and a pine interior.

Features include two bedrooms, an open plan lounge and dining room, an enclosed front veranda, kitchen and a bathroom.

"There is lots of good timber in this home," the listing says, suggesting it could even be used for scrap.

It comes after a NSW house - a magnet for squatters and wild animals - sold for just $7000 recently.

In Charleville, a three-bedroom house on a 1133sq m block is listed for $35,000, and a three bedder on 991sq m in Aramac is under offer after being also listed for $35,000.

This one, which is located in Mundubbera, is on the market for mansion prices, at least when compared to the Rocky relocatable.

The two bedroom dwelling is on a 1181sq m block and is listed for $99,000 - that's 2375 per cent more than bargain buy in Queensland's beef capital.

But this house has been renovated, with the sales price also including the furniture so the buyer does not have to move anywhere.

Western Queensland, in general, is a gold mine for affordable property, with houses in Muttaburra, Mitchell, Tambo and Injune going for less than the price of a new LandCruiser.

This house in Mitchell, which was listed for $60,000, is under offer.

It has three bedrooms, built-in cupboards in every room, a "semi-modern kitchen", and has been recently painted.

Landmark agent Darryl Langton said the property would make a great first home, a town base for access to schools or for retirement.