Australia's biggest rubbish truck supplier is in Bundy

THE success of a Bundaberg business on the national market has made the Bundaberg Regional Council adopt a new policy when it comes to ordering goods.

In this week's ordinary meeting all councillors voted in favour of allowing the ordering of its garbage trucks 12 months in advance, prior to the next budget.

The council's fleet and service branch sought to order three replacements garbage trucks before the adoption of the budget due to the "specialised nature” of the vehicles.

The purchase price of each garbage truck is estimated to be $430,000, with a total combined value of $1,290,000.

Council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said Superior Pak was Australia's largest supplier of rubbish collection trucks.

Cr Rowleson said it was a matter of Bundaberg being "a victim of its own success” and it was good to see the council's open for development scheme was working.

"This is now Australia's largest rubbish truck supplier and they are based here in Bundaberg,” he said.

"So whilst we may have to order in advance - I think in this case it's actually a good thing for this council and the community.”

Mayor Jack Dempsey said due to the specialised nature of the garbage trucks, lead times for delivery often exceeded 12 months, hence the request to order in advance.

Superior Pak national manufacturing manager Mark Hamilton said the council was acting "smart” by ordering in advance and it would benefit ratepayers.

"It's like when you order an airplane ticket in advance you get a better deal than if you wait until last minute,” Mr Hamilton said.

"If we can see the truck in our system it lets us look at a better costed truck,” he told the NewsMail.

"It's helping us to help them and the people of Bundaberg.”

Mr Hamilton said Superior Pak employed 200 people in the Rum City and the businesses home they liked to use the local garbage trucks as its "show pieces”.