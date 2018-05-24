The shocking ways we’re wasting energy

Australians have been hit by soaring power prices in recent years.

ENERGY bills are skyrocketing as flippant energy users keep heaters on so they can wear summer clothing in their homes during winter, keep their pets warm and shower for longer.

Alarming new findings show Australians' wasteful heating techniques are blowing out annual energy costs.

One in 10 Australians concede they leave the heating on to keep their pets cosy inside while they go out and it's estimated to be costing them about $263 more per year.

Household power bills are being pushed up by many wasteful habits.

The analysis, by financial comparison website Mozo, also revealed one in 10 people heat their rooms to tropical conditions so they can wear less clothing including T-shirts, costing them $105 a year.

And about one in four are using tumble dryers instead of hanging their washing outside on sunny days, costing them about $62 annually.

Mozo's spokeswoman Kirsty Lamont said consumers needed to think carefully before quickly flicking the switch on their heating during the colder months.

Mozo spokeswoman Kirsty Lamont said simple ways to cut energy costs includes wearing warmer clothing.

"A lot of Aussies are indulging in heating habits that are costing us big time,'' she said.

"At the end of the day putting on a jumper instead of boosting up your thermostat is going to be a lot cheaper or using grandma's door snake."

One in two people also admit to have longer shower to warm up, costing them an extra $81 per year.

Origin spokesman Stuart Osbourne encourages consumers to adopt some simple strategies to reduce their energy bills.

"Review the temperature you set your thermostat at for heating - the ideal temperature for winter is between 18 and 20 degrees - every degree above that uses 10 per cent more energy,'' he said.

"Heated throw rugs are a cheap and effective way to cool yourself first - rather than heating the entire room."

Australians admit to leaving their heating on to keep their pets warm while they are out during the day.

Consumers should also have showers under four minutes and dry their clothes outside whenever possible.

Consumer group Choice's spokesman Tom Godfrey said taking the heat out of power bills can be simple.

"Our research has found switching to the best electricity deal can save you hundreds of dollars a year,'' he said.