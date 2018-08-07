Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tourists flock to a private beach in Makarska. Picture: Rhian Deutrom
Tourists flock to a private beach in Makarska. Picture: Rhian Deutrom
Crime

Australian tourist raped in Croatia

7th Aug 2018 7:10 PM

CROATIAN police are investigating the allegeed rape of a 23-year-old Australian woman in the resort town of Makarska.

The woman has told police she was raped on the beach in the early hours of the morning, the Herald Sun reports.

A Croatian police statement said the woman had arrived at the local hospital's emergency department about 2.30am, but it's not clear which day the woman went to the hospital.

The woman told police she had been raped by an unknown man.

The police statement said she had been under the influence of alcohol and could provide only limited details about her assailant.

Makarska is a popular seaside town on the Makarska Riviera, near the popular tourist spots of Dubrovnik and Split on Croatia's Dalmatian coast.

crime croatia editors picks rape travel

Top Stories

    $8K of equipment stolen from rural fireys

    premium_icon $8K of equipment stolen from rural fireys

    News Vital firefighting equipment has been stolen from a volunteer fire brigade

    The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    premium_icon The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    News Statistics reveal most and least successful numbers

    Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    premium_icon Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    Politics Senate Community Affairs Committee hears arguments at hearing

    Local Partners