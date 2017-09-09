27°
News

Australian Prawn Farm Association technique clarification

Bowl of Tiger prawns.
Bowl of Tiger prawns. Mike Knott BUN161216REDSHED7

THE Australian Prawn Farmer's Association said they're "disappointed” after the animal welfare group released information relating to techniques used overseas, and not the updated techniques supported by the APFA and its members with hatcheries in Australia.

A spokesman said the APFA fully supports the findings of the Australian Aquatic Animal Welfare Working Group which recently declared that if specific industry objectives relating to maximising survival, quality or growth of aquatic animals were followed, that animal welfare benefits would also be maximised.

"As the industry peak body for the farming of prawns in Australia, APFA is responsible for coordinating and developing a viable and successful pathway for the Australian prawn farming industry into the future,” he said.

"The APFA supports the careful management of animals at all stages of the farming process, to ensure the health and long term sustainability of the industry and the jobs it creates. To reflect this position, the APFA and its members with hatcheries, have developed a clear Policy that defines the capture, handling and transport of broodstock, and animals within the hatchery.”

Bundaberg News Mail
Teen speaks out about being transgender

Teen speaks out about being transgender

WHEN prospective parents are asked what gender they'd like their baby to be, the answer is usually "I'll love it no matter what”.

Keith Pitt reflects on past four years

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Securing ex-HMAS Tobruk among highlights for Pitt

Woman tells of horror at intersection

ROLLOVER: Emergency Services attended a crash at the Rosedale and Quinn Road Junction, Bucca, the same junction where three backpackers died in 2005.

'I've seen human bodies that didn't look human'

Cop 'gave' DV survivor's address to accused rapist, torturer

A mother is in hiding after a police officer allegedly sent her address to a man accused of raping and torturing her.

EXCLUSIVE: Officer faces ethical standards probe over address breach

Local Partners