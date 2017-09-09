Australian Prawn Farm Association technique clarification

THE Australian Prawn Farmer's Association said they're "disappointed” after the animal welfare group released information relating to techniques used overseas, and not the updated techniques supported by the APFA and its members with hatcheries in Australia.

A spokesman said the APFA fully supports the findings of the Australian Aquatic Animal Welfare Working Group which recently declared that if specific industry objectives relating to maximising survival, quality or growth of aquatic animals were followed, that animal welfare benefits would also be maximised.

"As the industry peak body for the farming of prawns in Australia, APFA is responsible for coordinating and developing a viable and successful pathway for the Australian prawn farming industry into the future,” he said.

"The APFA supports the careful management of animals at all stages of the farming process, to ensure the health and long term sustainability of the industry and the jobs it creates. To reflect this position, the APFA and its members with hatcheries, have developed a clear Policy that defines the capture, handling and transport of broodstock, and animals within the hatchery.”