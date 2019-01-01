Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juan Martin del Potro is sitting out the Australian Open.
Juan Martin del Potro is sitting out the Australian Open.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Open blow as injury forces del Potro out

by AFP
1st Jan 2019 9:12 AM

WORLD No.5 Juan Martin del Potro will miss this month's Australian Open after failing to recover in time from a fractured knee suffered in October.

Writing on Twitter, the Argentine said: "Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback. Unfortunately it won't happen in Australia."

The injury-plagued 30-year-old hobbled out of the Shanghai Masters two months ago after an awkward fall before doctors diagnosed him with a fractured patella bone in his right knee.

Since winning the US Open in 2009 as a 20-year-old, Del Potro has been plagued with physical problems, including a series of wrist injuries that required four surgeries.

 

But 2018 had seen something of a resurgence from a player who dropped to 581 in the world in 2015.

He beat Swiss great Roger Federer in the Indian Wells Masters final in March and in September he reached a second Grand Slam final, but was beaten in straight sets by current world No.1 Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

He even reached a career-high ranking of three in August.

While he said on Twitter he would "miss" the Australian Open, he added that he was "happy with my progress."

More Stories

australian open juan martin del potro tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Ex-HMAS Tobruk dive date revealed

    premium_icon Ex-HMAS Tobruk dive date revealed

    News EAGER divers won't have to wait much longer as the count down for ex-HMAS Tobruk tours begin.

    Is manufacturing the answer to Bundy's biggest bugbears?

    premium_icon Is manufacturing the answer to Bundy's biggest bugbears?

    Politics Finance manager says region's woes could be helped by new industry

    Positions you can apply for today

    premium_icon Positions you can apply for today

    Careers Find a job in the Bundaberg area

    • 1st Jan 2019 8:23 AM
    Health at the top of new year resolution list

    premium_icon Health at the top of new year resolution list

    News Start small to ensure you stick to your goals

    Local Partners