Karolina Pliskova has overcome Madison Brengle to reach the third round of the Australian Open. Picture: Getty Images
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Pliskova powers through to third round

by Rebecca Williams
17th Jan 2019 1:17 PM
Karolina Pliskova survived an early challenge to book herself a third-round berth at Melbourne Park.

The Czech No. 7 was ambushed by American Madison Brengle in the opening set, which she lost 4-6 in their second-round clash on Melbourne Arena.

But Pliskova hit back in the second and third sets to dominate the rest of the match in a 4-6 6-1 6-0 victory.

A quarter-finalist at the Australian Open the past two years, Pliskova admitted she made too many mistakes in the opening set.

"I think the first set was not very good from my side, but she played some good points and she was very solid,'' Pliscova said.

"She was defending so well from the baseline so it's sometimes pretty tough to close my balls, but I'm happy I did it in the end. I managed to get back in the match and win it.''

Pliskova will now face Italian No. 27 seed Camila Giorgi, who progressed after her straight sets win over Polish qualifier Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-0, in the third round.

Giorgi and Wang Qiang made short work of their second-round opponents at Melbourne Park, sweeping to straight-set victories.

Wang, the 21st-seeded player, beat Aleksandra Krunic 6-2, 6-3 in 58 minutes.

 

australian open 2019 camila giorgi karolina pliskova madison brengle tennis australia
