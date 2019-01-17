Warring women lose minds in Open spat

Quite possibly the funniest moment of the Open so far.

Quite possibly the funniest moment of the Open so far.

Two stubborn fans at the Australian Open have snarled their way to 15 seconds of fame with one of the pettiest squabbles Melbourne Park has seen.

A video showing two women arguing and tussling over an item of clothing near the front row of seats on Melbourne Arena on Wednesday is spreading quickly across the internet.

The two women locked horns when they both apparently latched onto a sweatband tossed into the crowd by No. 11 seed Aryna Sabalenka following her impressive win over Britain's Katie Boulter.

Sabalenka had no idea the carnage she'd unleashed by tossing her sweaty accessory into the crowd on her way to the third round of the Open.

A video captured by courtside tennis reporter Jedd Zetzer appears destined to become one of the funniest and most memorable moments of the 2019 Aussie Open.

The tug of war for the prized garment extends beyond a minute with both combatants displaying some unique strategies to pry the loot from the clutches of the other.

The reporter claims venue security was eventually called in to separate the two women and the sweatband was confiscated as both feuding spectators were reportedly escorted from Melbourne Arena.

This is the greatest thing I’ve seen at the #AusOpen⁠ ⁠!



Two old ladies fighting over Aryna Sabalenka’s headband, which she threw into the crowd! 😂



Security came and escorted both women from the stadium. They also took the headband away as neither of the ladies would let go. pic.twitter.com/tv0I2mdaTt — Jedd Zetzer (@JeddZetzer) 16 January 2019

Zetzer was also courtside earlier in the tournament when German star Andrea Petkovic was forced to retire from her clash with Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu after collapsing in a distressing scene.

The former top 10 star collapsed behind the baseline after she struggled with a forehand return while ahead 7-6 3-4 (30-30) on Court 5.

Channel 9 cameras captured the moment Petkovic's arm appeared to lock in place over her head while following through on a looping forehand as she slowly collapsed to her knees.

She then leaned forward and appeared to be sucking in deep breaths while facing the floor on her hands and knees.

The 31-year-old then rolled onto her back and flopped onto the surface as first the chair umpire and then court officials came to her aid.

She tried to get back to her feet, but again slumped to the deck to lie on her back.

After a period of several minutes, medical staff were able to check Petkovic's pulse and blood pressure.

Petkovic eventually managed return to her feet and walk back to her chair but she was unable to play another point.