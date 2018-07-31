Ninja Warrior final’s breakdown

ONE of Ninja Warrior's most popular contestants collapsed on the course and had to retire hurt during tonight's grand final, which once again failed to produce a winner.

Before running the course, Sam Goodall aka the Tradie Ninja warned producers that he was struggling with the effects of Ross River virus, which he contracted just months before the show was filmed.

"I am concerned that my health is going to be a problem," Goodall said in a piece to camera.

"This Ross River virus has just really smashed me … Even though I'm not feeling as strong, I think if I put my mind to it, I'll be able to push the body further than it wants to go."

But that turned out to be a little too optimistic.

Goodall made it through the first two obstacles in Stage 2 of the grand final course easily but fatigue set in quickly and he only just managed to complete the Spider Jump.

As he stood on the mat eyeing off the Wing Nuts obstacle, it was clear the 30-year-old was struggling.

"It looks like he's in some trouble," host Ben Fordham said.

As the tradie stood with his hands on his hips and his head down, a hush went over the crowd and Goodall's wife Rachael could be heard saying, "babe, take a rest".

Goodall then dramatically buckled to his knees as his wife pleaded with him to give up.

"Darling, you won't be able to do it," she said. "Just have a rest."

Sam’s wife pleads with him to give up.

A heartbroken Sam Goodall walks off the Ninja Warrior set.

Unable to stand, Goodall bowed out of the competition and was helped off the course by a producer.

"This is such an upsetting way for Sam Goodall to finish season two on Australian Ninja Warrior," host Rebecca Maddern said.

What was also upsetting for fans of the Channel 9 show was that there was no winner for the second year in a row.

In order to claim the $200,000 prize money and be crowned Australia's first Ninja Warrior, a contestant had to complete the eight obstacles in Stage 2 in less than two minutes 45 seconds, then six obstacles in Stage 3 and finally they had to haul themselves up the 22 metre rope to the top of Mt Midoriyama in less than 30 seconds.

But just like in season one, not a single competitor was able to make it past the gruelling second stage.

The performance of the night went to Rob Patterson who technically finished in first place by going the furthest, fastest. The engineering student bombed out on the Unstable Bridge which was the 7th obstacle in Stage 2.

Ninja Warrior contestant Rob Patterson, went the furthest, fastest.

In second and third place was Bryson Klein and Alex Bigg respectively who also made it to the Unstable Bridge.

It was a disappointing night for Ashlin Herbert who was arguably the favourite heading into the grand final. In what Maddern described as "a stunning upset," the laid back 23-year-old crashed out on the fourth obstacle.

Ninja Warrior star Ashlin Herbert was all smiles after bowing out of the grand final.

Viewers will no doubt be disappointed that the show once again failed to produce a winner, but it's worth noting that it took seven seasons for the US version of the show to crown a winner.

There have been more than 30 series of Ninja Warrior around the world in the past 20 years and so far only six people have actually completed the grand final course.

There was no winner on the second season of Australian Ninja Warrior.