Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It may be a boon for one of the world’s most valuable companies — with copper heavily used in everyday products including smartphones, electrical wiring and electric vehicles.
It may be a boon for one of the world’s most valuable companies — with copper heavily used in everyday products including smartphones, electrical wiring and electric vehicles.
Business

Major mining discovery in SA’s north

by Paul Purcell
27th Nov 2018 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Australian mining giant BHP may have found a major new mineral deposit - which includes copper, iron and gold - near its Olympic Dam mine in South Australia's north.

The potential find, located about 65km southeast of its Olympic Dam uranium, copper and gold mine, was announced on Tuesday morning.

However, the company said the exploration project was at an early stage and there was "currently insufficient geological information to assess the size and quantity" of the discovery.

It may be a boon for one of the world's most valuable companies - with copper heavily used in everyday products including smartphones, electrical wiring and electric vehicles.

The Stuart Shelf in South Australia has been one of the main focuses of BHP's exploration program, which has particularly targeted the mineral as well as oil.

Other areas of exploration include Ecuador, Canada, Peru, Chile and the south west of the United States.

Earlier this year, BHP marked 30 years of mining at Olympic Dam and celebrated the community created around one of the world's great mineral deposits.

The mine currently employs about 3500 people in South Australia and aims to lift its annual production to up to 330,000 tonnes in the mid-2020s, with scope to increase to 450,000 tonnes over the longer term.

bhp mining olympic dam south australian

Top Stories

    'If they could see what we see': Campaign to cut road deaths

    premium_icon 'If they could see what we see': Campaign to cut road deaths

    News Road deaths are so common that only those affected by the trauma bother to change their behaviour.

    RESULTS REVEALED: PFAS seafood samples return

    premium_icon RESULTS REVEALED: PFAS seafood samples return

    Health Fish caught upstream to the port not affected by PFAS

    A MOTHER'S GRIEF: 'I want him to walk up that driveway'

    premium_icon A MOTHER'S GRIEF: 'I want him to walk up that driveway'

    News 'You never get over the loss of a child... never.'

    • 27th Nov 2018 8:10 AM
    New machine helping cancer sufferers keep their hair

    New machine helping cancer sufferers keep their hair

    Health Scalp cooling machine added to hospital

    Local Partners